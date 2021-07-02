I am so excited for Firecracker Frenzy tomorrow night!
The Firecracker Frenzy Committee has been working tirelessly on fundraising efforts throughout the spring and summer months. The committee has helped the Chamber Team with donation box pickups, writing notes and making calls. We have appreciated all they have done for this massive effort.
I would like to take this time to thank those on the Firecracker Frenzy Committee: Committee Chairperson - Sue Ann Romohr/Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique; Committee Members - Gene Curtis/KOOL 103.5,104.9 Max Country, Nancy Davidson/J & R Heating, Brynley DeRiese/Grand Central Foods, Alison Graham/Ginny’s Hallmark, Dianna Groenke/Midwest Bank, Heather Hultgrien/Renewed Horizon, Marilyn Jackman/York Chamber Booster, Trent Linabery/Jones Insurance Agency, Ray McKenna/Cornerstone Bank, Tony North/North Printing and Office Supply, Bob Sautter/York County Visitors Bureau and Jack Vincent/York Chamber Booster. I would encourage you to thank these men and women for their efforts.
There is still time purchase your Firecracker Frenzy T-shirt so you can have it for the holiday weekend. The cost of the shirts is only $20 and can be purchased at Ginny’s Hallmark and Grand Central Foods. Shoppers at York Ace Hardware and Grand Central Foods are still able to make their donations at the registers. Thank you to Blake and crew as well as Warren, Brynley and their teams for helping us in this huge effort. A full list of the businesses and individuals who have donated to Firecracker Frenzy is located on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy/.
The concessions will be run by the Wild Hawgs again this year and we have been informed they will be serving as early as 7 p.m., to accommodate those who like to arrive early to get the perfect spot.Members also wanted me to mention that proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project. In addition to the grandstand location, there will be tents set up in the surrounding parking lots for the convenience of those attending the show. Approximate locations for the tents will be in the lot south of the grandstands (where the midway is typically located), there will be two tents in the large lot west of the grandstands (where the York sign is at). One tent will be located north of the soccer complex entrance, another tent will be located at the corner of Enterprise and Nebraska Avenue (by Crossroads GPS) and further north on Enterprise Avenue close to the York Public School’s Bus Barn.
As the sun begins to go down, we will make our preparations to honor our nation. We have connected with one of our local Boy Scout troops to present our nation’s colors prior to the singing of The Star Bangled Banner. Laura Jensen will be performing the National Anthem. The honor guard and anthem will begin approximately 9:50 p.m.
Once everyone is safely out of the arena, Gene Curtis with KOOL 103.5 and I will begin the show. For the crowd that will be in the grand stands, you should have no problem hearing all that is going on. For those of you who are in the parking areas, you can tune into KOOL 103.5 during the show. The aerial display is choreographed to a soundtrack that will be played in the grandstand area and broadcast over the air on KOOL.
At the conclusion of the show, please be aware there will be members of York’s Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office directing traffic for a smooth exit. In addition, there will be a few streets that will be closed off to enhance the safety of the area. Please see the map for traffic plans that is located on our website and social media pages.
Leadership York applications are still being accepted for the Fall 2021 class. Leadership York hopes to represent a cross-section of citizens from a variety of backgrounds and graduates bring diverse perspectives to address the needs of our area. The application can be found online at https://yorkchamber.org/leadership/.
Balloon Days schedule is packed full! Festivities get going at York Country Club on Friday, July 16 with the golf tournament benefitting the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Tournament organizers have told me they are close to being full for team and hole sponsors. If you have been considering taking part in this event, don’t delay getting your registration in. Also happening on the 16th is the Beach Party from 1 – 5 p.m., at the Family Aquatic Center hosted by York Parks and Recreation. At 6 p.m., Parks and Rec will host a cornhole tournament at York Country Club.
Saturday, July 17, Downtown York is where you want to be! Local merchants will have bargains galore on the sidewalks in front of their stores. This longstanding tradition of sidewalk sales in Downtown York is something we all look forward to. While you are downtown, be sure to check out the student stores set up amongst the businesses. These students will have just completed a two-week ESI Camp where they learned to develop their business and create the products they are selling. ESI Camp is coordinated through York County Development Corporation (YCDC), York Public Schools and Nebraska Extension in York. At 9 a.m., YCDC will also be hosting the Adult Involvement Fair.
The crew at York’s Holthus Convention Center is excited to host Transportation Exploration once again for the children in our community. A new attraction this year will be a tethered hot air balloon ride. This is a free event and the gates will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Businesses or organizations interested in participating can email tcarlson@cityofyork.net for more information.
Cool yourself down after all that shopping and exploring by taking part in the city-wide water fight in Downtown York at 2 p.m. Every year, I see family and friend groups enjoy cooling off during this fun event. There will be popsicles (while supplies last) provided thanks to Emmanuel Lutheran Church as well. The weekend will close with a Dive In Movie at the Family Aquatic Center beginning at 9 p.m. We invite you to come and shop, and enjoy York July 16 and 17.
Enjoy your weekend with family, friends and community!