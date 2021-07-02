Frenzy tomorrow night

The concessions will be run by the Wild Hawgs again this year and we have been informed they will be serving as early as 7 p.m., to accommodate those who like to arrive early to get the perfect spot.Members also wanted me to mention that proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project. In addition to the grandstand location, there will be tents set up in the surrounding parking lots for the convenience of those attending the show. Approximate locations for the tents will be in the lot south of the grandstands (where the midway is typically located), there will be two tents in the large lot west of the grandstands (where the York sign is at). One tent will be located north of the soccer complex entrance, another tent will be located at the corner of Enterprise and Nebraska Avenue (by Crossroads GPS) and further north on Enterprise Avenue close to the York Public School’s Bus Barn.