Fourth of July memories

Congratulations to Madonna and all those who put the Firecracker Frenzy together. I didn’t go because the parking lot is hard for me to manipulate, but I did listen to the music on KOOL.FM. Having been involved since its start, I know how much work goes into this event. In case you didn’t know, unlike some cities around the state, ours is 100% privately funded. Most of the businesses around have given generously to this event. The rest of it comes from you, mostly in coins and spare change. Either through the donation packages around town, or through the collection buckets near the exits at the show or by dropping off donations at the Chamber office, it all adds up. Even if it is just a small donation, everything helps. Some feel they don’t have anything to give, yet they can enjoy the show.