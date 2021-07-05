Fourth of July memories

Another Fourth of July has passed. I heard some very loud fireworks Sunday night, up until 11 p.m. Since it was the actual Fourth, I let it go. Hopefully they got it out of their system but….I doubt it.
Congratulations to Madonna and all those who put the Firecracker Frenzy together. I didn’t go because the parking lot is hard for me to manipulate, but I did listen to the music on KOOL.FM. Having been involved since its start, I know how much work goes into this event. In case you didn’t know, unlike some cities around the state, ours is 100% privately funded. Most of the businesses around have given generously to this event. The rest of it comes from you, mostly in coins and spare change. Either through the donation packages around town, or through the collection buckets near the exits at the show or by dropping off donations at the Chamber office, it all adds up. Even if it is just a small donation, everything helps. Some feel they don’t have anything to give, yet they can enjoy the show.
The Chamber relies on the generosity of a lot of businesses and organizations to pull this off -- including the clean-up crews who on the Fourth of July help pick up debris from the fireworks in the soccer fields and items at the grandstands. The public rarely sees this, but without several groups helping out, that task would be lot to do for the Chamber staff (believe me, we used to do that ALL morning on the Fourth of July).
Some have asked why this event is held on July 3 and not on July 4. The answer is we didn’t want to compete with Seward’s event which has been going on for years (even though ours is a bigger fireworks show).
There is still time to make a donation at the Chamber office. They will put that money towards next year’s event. So if you enjoyed the show, give a little bit for the next show. Believe me, when the money dries up, so does the show. The Chamber does not have the budget for a show of this caliber. Everyone and everything helps. I almost cancelled the event (when I was Chamber director) because the money wasn’t there. Thanks to some very dedicated leaders in town who went out and raised money, the Firecracker Frenzy was saved. I hope they never get that close to cancelling the event in the future. You can insure that by giving towards the event.