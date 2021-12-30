For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Last week’s NSAA all-sports moratorium brought a needed break and five days with family to recharge mentally ahead of this week’s busy slate. As 2021 nears its end, the York News-Times staff is ringing in the new year with a slew of holiday basketball tournaments. I spent most all of Monday afternoon in Milford covering Cross County because the girls played at 2:30 and the boys didn’t tip of until nearly 8, then trekked over to Hampton on Tuesday.
I’ll close out the week with trips down I-80 West to Kearney to follow York at the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament on both Wednesday and Thursday, and that will bring us to New Years’ Eve.
While busy, this week serves as yet another reminder of just how grateful I ought to be for the year I’ve had.
I graduated college in May and two days later, I was working full-time in the field I wanted to go into and putting that diploma to good use – something I’m thankful for because I recognize it doesn’t always work out that way.
It took me less than a week to realize I lucked out big-time when it came to the career department. That Friday, I made the trek from Lincoln out to Wood River to cover Cross County and Centennial at their district track meet, and it ended up being a very long day – nearly 13 hours from the time I left my apartment in the morning to when I arrived back in Lincoln at night.
Instead of feeling tired from working for over 12 hours, I realized I instead felt like I could go right back out and spend another half a day at a track meet. I worked in fast food during college to help pay rent, and even a three-hour shift felt like a small eternity, so this was an entirely new feeling for me.
The old adage that “if you truly love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” may sound overly cliché, but in my experience it still rings true. Even now, some seven months into the swing of things here in York, I still wake up each morning and tell myself how blessed I am to be here, doing what I’m doing.
It’s like I told a bunch of family members over Christmas when they asked how things were going: it’s certainly busy with 10 area schools and just Ken and I on the sports staff, but I get to watch sports every day, take photos and write about what I watch – and I get paid to do it, so how can I complain? I’m pretty much living my best life. I’m eternally grateful to be able to get to do what I do every single day, so the least I can do to give back is do everything I can to cover our area schools and athletes to the absolute best of my ability.
As much as I have to be grateful for in 2021, I’d be lying if I said this year was a dream from start to finish. The one major curveball life threw at me this year came in the unexpected end of a nearly five-year relationship back in the fall.
For a long time after the breakup, I struggled in a couple of ways. Of course, I was sad over the loss of the relationship itself; I didn’t eat anything for a couple of days afterward until I finally forced myself to down a bowl of cereal because the logical part of my brain kept telling the rest of me this behavior wasn’t normal.
On a deeper level, though, I felt like somehow, I had failed. If I had tried a little harder, been a little bit better, made her a little bit happier, things would have been different – and because they weren’t, it was entirely my fault because I wasn’t good enough.
It took a couple of months for me to work over those feelings of inadequacy and realize that sometimes, two people who have been close for a long time simply drift apart. That’s not my fault, it’s not her fault, there’s nobody to blame for it – it’s just life.
And as it turns out, even that curveball turned out to be a blessing in a disguise of sorts. I realized that after almost five years in a relationship, the other person becomes a part of you in a way. Therefore, I decided I needed to use the opportunity to rediscover and redefine myself as an individual and turned my focus inward on things I could control rather than worrying about factors outside of my hands.
That process is naturally still a work in progress because we should all strive to never stop growing as people, but I can confidently say I’m in a better place overall than I was before the relationship ended, and for that I’m grateful.
More than anything, I’ve found the experience serves as a crucial reminder that while life is full of ups and downs and you never know what unexpected twists your story might take, you’ll never encounter any obstacle you aren’t stronger than.
When you face one of life’s curveballs, remember that no matter how hopeless things may seem in the moment, you’re going to come out stronger than ever on the other side.
Here’s to the dawn of a new year, everyone. Go make 2022 your best year yet. I’ll be rooting for you all.