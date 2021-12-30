For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Instead of feeling tired from working for over 12 hours, I realized I instead felt like I could go right back out and spend another half a day at a track meet. I worked in fast food during college to help pay rent, and even a three-hour shift felt like a small eternity, so this was an entirely new feeling for me.

The old adage that “if you truly love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” may sound overly cliché, but in my experience it still rings true. Even now, some seven months into the swing of things here in York, I still wake up each morning and tell myself how blessed I am to be here, doing what I’m doing.

It’s like I told a bunch of family members over Christmas when they asked how things were going: it’s certainly busy with 10 area schools and just Ken and I on the sports staff, but I get to watch sports every day, take photos and write about what I watch – and I get paid to do it, so how can I complain? I’m pretty much living my best life. I’m eternally grateful to be able to get to do what I do every single day, so the least I can do to give back is do everything I can to cover our area schools and athletes to the absolute best of my ability.