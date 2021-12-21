For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

When the pandemic hit back in the spring of 2020, there were a lot of unfortunate side effects, but the one that was always the hardest for me was not being able to gather as a big family for the holidays. I still saw some of my family here and there throughout 2020 and we got together for a Horn family Zoom call on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it just wasn’t the same.

We’ve at least been able to see most of the family at one point or another during 2021, but there’s just something magical about having everyone gathered together under one roof at the same time that we haven’t been able to replicate since Christmas of 2019.

Needless to say, I’m very excited to see everyone together when we make the trip up to my aunt’s in Des Moines for a get-together on Christmas Day. It’ll be the first time all of us have been able to be together for a holiday in two years, and I can’t wait.

I can already picture people taking the bows off of presents and sticking it on their heads for no real reason other than we all think it’s funny, and I’m sure a card game or two (or six) will break out at some point.

It’ll be a great day, filled with lots of food, lots of laughter and most importantly, lots of love.