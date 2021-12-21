For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

This holiday season, cherish your loved ones – and remember the true spirit of the holiday
Christmas 2021 will be the first holiday my entire family will be able to be together in almost two years.
First off, an admission up front: there won’t be any sports-related information in the column this week. I’m sitting down to write this on a Monday afternoon when I know it won’t run until Friday’s paper, and it’s hard to say exactly what sort of news will break in the sports world this week – I’m personally hoping for news coming out of Charlotte that Matt Rhule is no longer the head coach of the Panthers, but I’m not holding my breath on that end.
The reason I need to sit down and write this week’s column so early is I will be out of the office during the all-sports moratorium from Dec. 22-26, making the roughly 2-hour, 15-minute trip back home to spend the holidays with family.
My family has always been super close. When I was younger, we would spend the three big holidays – Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving – at my great-grandmother’s house in Plattsmouth. When she died the summer before my sophomore year of high school, my aunt essentially took over hosting everybody at their place in Lincoln because they already hosted for Independence Day.
When the pandemic hit back in the spring of 2020, there were a lot of unfortunate side effects, but the one that was always the hardest for me was not being able to gather as a big family for the holidays. I still saw some of my family here and there throughout 2020 and we got together for a Horn family Zoom call on Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it just wasn’t the same.
We’ve at least been able to see most of the family at one point or another during 2021, but there’s just something magical about having everyone gathered together under one roof at the same time that we haven’t been able to replicate since Christmas of 2019.
Needless to say, I’m very excited to see everyone together when we make the trip up to my aunt’s in Des Moines for a get-together on Christmas Day. It’ll be the first time all of us have been able to be together for a holiday in two years, and I can’t wait.
I can already picture people taking the bows off of presents and sticking it on their heads for no real reason other than we all think it’s funny, and I’m sure a card game or two (or six) will break out at some point.
It’ll be a great day, filled with lots of food, lots of laughter and most importantly, lots of love.
If there’s one thing the pandemic taught me, it’s that every single moment you get to spend with the people who matter most to you is a gift. Cherish that. I know life keeps all of us busy, but our time on this planet is limited. It can all be taken away from us at any moment, and we simply don’t have the time to not make time for those closest to us.
In addition to spending as much time as possible with your loved ones, I invite everyone to sit down, take a moment and reflect on the true spirit of the holiday. I know Christmas is over-commercialized and has been for years, but at its core, it’s a spiritual day. Christmas is supposed to be a day of joyful celebration – not because of presents or some other superficial reason, but because Jesus, the savior, was born.
I know it can be super easy to get swept up in the festiveness of the season – all the lights, the music, the decorations – but I think it’s important to sit down and reflect on the true spirit of the day.
Merry Christmas, everybody. May you remember the true magic of the day and cherish any time spent with family and friends. I know I will.