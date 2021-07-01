For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The Fourth of July is this Sunday, and I’ll spend it the same way I spend the day most years – in Lincoln with family.
There will be the usual trademarks of a Horn holiday – family (obviously), food and lots of card-playing. I can already smell the burgers, hot dogs and brats as I sit down to write this column, and my aunt makes a pretty good macaroni and corn casserole. I inherited a love of card games from the rest of my dad’s side of the family – my favorite game is Hearts – so you can be sure I’ll enjoy whatever card games are played.
Of course, as will be the case across the country on Sunday, there will be fireworks, too. Lots of them, in fact; my cousin PJ’s favorite holiday is the Fourth, and he’s been known to save Christmas money specifically so he can buy fireworks. There’s always an excess, so they need to go to my grandpa’s house in Plattsmouth the next day to light them since Plattsmouth allows for fireworks to be lit on the fifth as well.
All of these factors will be part of my Independence Day, but there will be sports, too. Sports and holidays go hand in hand – a staple of my Thanksgiving is watching the three NFL games that day. The Detroit Lions have played on Turkey Day each year since the 1940s – typically in the first game of the day – while the Dallas Cowboys have played all but two years since 1966 (1975 and 1977 are the exceptions).
Rooting against Dallas is always an enjoyable experience – and as a Carolina Panthers fan, I loved their 33-14 win against Tony Romo and Co. in their first-ever Thanksgiving Day game in 2015. I also find myself rooting for Detroit every year despite a lack of success; since 2004, the team has won just four times on Thanksgiving (they won four in a row from 2013-16). In fact, I joked with a friend of mine who’s a Lions fan to “name a more iconic duo than the Lions and losing on Thanksgiving” after a 41-25 loss to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans last year.
The NFL and Thanksgiving is probably the most significant sport/holiday association for me, but there are other sports with strong ties to holidays too. I think college football’s relationship with New Year’s Day has died down some since the birth of the College Football playoffs, but there are always a ton of bowl games on the first day of the year and the powers that be within the sport have unofficially dubbed the biggest games of the day as the “New Years’ Six” in the playoff era.
Basketball, of course, has strong ties with Christmas thanks to the NBA’s Christmas Day games – a tradition that started in 1947. For some, I’m sure the relationship between the NBA and Christmas is just as significant as the one between the NFL and Thanksgiving, if not more.