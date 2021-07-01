For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The Fourth of July is this Sunday, and I’ll spend it the same way I spend the day most years – in Lincoln with family.

There will be the usual trademarks of a Horn holiday – family (obviously), food and lots of card-playing. I can already smell the burgers, hot dogs and brats as I sit down to write this column, and my aunt makes a pretty good macaroni and corn casserole. I inherited a love of card games from the rest of my dad’s side of the family – my favorite game is Hearts – so you can be sure I’ll enjoy whatever card games are played.

Of course, as will be the case across the country on Sunday, there will be fireworks, too. Lots of them, in fact; my cousin PJ’s favorite holiday is the Fourth, and he’s been known to save Christmas money specifically so he can buy fireworks. There’s always an excess, so they need to go to my grandpa’s house in Plattsmouth the next day to light them since Plattsmouth allows for fireworks to be lit on the fifth as well.