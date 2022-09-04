Follow the yellow brick road

It’s that time of year again…time for the community to celebrate Yorkfest!

Starting last week, I’ve been posting royalty coronation trivia questions on Facebook. Even though not everyone gets Facebook, I’ll continue this week, but thought I would share some of the questions here.

For instance, I wanted to know if you knew who were the first king and queen back in 1979. Stan Hartman and Elaine Dahlgren were first selected.

I also wanted to know which eye doctors shared the honor together. Even though Dr. James Stansberry was the first eye doctor to be king back in 2000, it was Dr. Nancy Dob and Dr. Don Witte who served in 2011.

We’ve had several married couples as king and queen since 1979, but we’ve had three couples who were married and served at the same time. Tim and Jean Gardner were picked in 2012, Leo and Gayle Kloewer were selected in 2015 and Jerome and LeVauna Weismann were king and queen in 2019.

Two people served as king and queen separately, but are in charge of “telling people where to go.” That would be Bob Sautter (2014) and Sally Ruben (1993) as executive director and board president of the York County Visitors Bureau. I’ll share more next week, but you get the idea.

Time to make reservations for this year’s coronation lunch has passed. Hopefully you’ve already made reservations. I’ll highlight it next week. I’m very excited about the next king and queen. They will have a busy weekend and perhaps the next year ahead of them. Yorkfest officially starts Thursday night and lasts all weekend. There is something for all ages and it promises to be a great weekend. You can pick up an official booklet at the Chamber office with the entire weekend schedule of events. Thanks to the York News Times for printing this.

I’m looking forward once again to helping Mark Jensen announce the Grand Parade Saturday morning. We’ll invite the new king and queen to join us after they are done with the parade, and together we’ll enjoy the bands from across the region and the floats. It takes a lot of very generous businesses and individuals to put on a mostly-free weekend for the public. A complete list is in the booklet and on a banner on display outside the Chamber office. Be sure to thank anyone you see who helped make this event a reality. Special thanks to the Chamber for coordinating the numerous committees of Yorkfest. I hope you get several chances to take in parts of Yorkfest. Many people put a lot of time and effort into making this a great event.

I have a special display at the Kilgore Memorial Library through the month of September which I hope you get a chance to see. It’s my Batman collection. I’ve been collecting things for years and now I get to share it with the public. Ever since my mom turned the garage into the Batcave on my sixth birthday party, I’ve been obsessed with Batman.

I even got to escort Batman (Adam West) for a weekend when I worked at the Children’s Zoo in Lincoln. We brought in a traveling exhibit on bats and someone suggested we bring in the star from the Batman series to Lincoln. I about croaked in the meeting and was amazed when they asked me (as marketing director for the zoo) to make it happen. It was the summer of 1989 and the film version starring Michael Keaton had just come out. Adam West had just written a book about the show called “Back to the Batcave” and was looking for opportunities to promote that book, so getting him to come to Lincoln was easier than thought. I contacted his agent and we made plans for him to spend the weekend in Lincoln. To make things better, I not only picked him up at the Omaha airport, I got to escort him around Lincoln the whole weekend.

I told him about the birthday party my mom arranged and he thought it would be a great idea to call my mom and talk about it. BIG mistake! First off, she didn’t believe it was him calling her. After convincing her he was real, she wouldn’t shut up! He kept nodding while talking to her. After a while I got on the phone, told her she was embarrassing me and we had to go. Throughout the weekend we had special events at the zoo where people could meet him. I was amazed at how many came out in costume to meet him. He then had scheduled a book signing at the Nebraska Bookstore. When we got there, there wasn’t a car to be found. I thought it was awful. But we walked inside and the place was jammed with fans. It was the second biggest signing (besides Tom Osborne) they had ever had! Adam was thrilled.

I took him back to airport and he signed a book for me. It was a magical moment. The book is on display along with a photo of us together. I hope you enjoy it. It’s in the Baker Display Case through September.