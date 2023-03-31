Pretty sure this coming season won’t make me a ‘fisher of men’ but it will recertify me as a ‘fisher of kids.’

For a number of years I have served as a certified Youth Fishing Instructor volunteer with Nebraska Game and Parks. No kidding. I even have the cap and shirts to prove it.

We serve various categories of public fishing events each season. I have pitched in on four programs between Omaha and North Platte: Family Fishing Nights, Outdoor Expos, Trout in the Classroom field trips and Carp-O-Ramas.

The first of what will be at least 12 events this year was Tuesday of this week for a Trout in the Classroom student field trip at Schramm State Park south of the Gretna exit.

Students from elementary to high school age who are fortunate to have a teacher willing to put up with the trouble, receive rainbow trout eggs from Game and Parks, hatch and nurture them in their classroom, then release them at either Schramm or Fort Kearny State Recreation Area south of Kearney.

Four days remain on my personal ‘trout’ calendar; three in succession at Schramm the week after next and one at Fort Kearny in May. The trip out west will be a four-day adventure; trout on Wednesday after which I’ll help students (Thursday and Friday) and the public (Saturday) go fishing at the annual Fort Kearney Expo.

How can I do this? For one I’m kinda, sorta, occasionally retired. Another is a happy accident: I have kids and grandkids to hole up with in Lincoln and Kearney. Not so conveniently the considerable gas expense comes directly out of my top-secret slush fund; yet somehow I soldier on.

Before the trip west there are back-to-back Expos at Platte River State Park east of Lincoln.

Trout in the Classroom are students and teachers only days with no public in attendance. They begin around 9:30 a.m. and wrap up by 2 when the wriggling horde is herded back onto buses.

Each class rotates among educational stations to learn about the tiny aquatic bugs and slugs and crustaceans and whatnot that live in the weeds and moss at a pond’s edge. They release their fish, of course, take a nature hike and do a couple other science voodoo projects.

My fellow volunteers and I are charged with taking this energetic army fishing … which we did Tuesday to the tune of 120-plus by lunchtime. Please note I didn’t say ‘catching,’ I said ‘fishing.’ The pond water was very cold thus fish were lethargic to the point of comatose. In two days only two were caught, one by an adult during lunch break.

We came. We tried. We flopped. But, man, when the bluegills are on the bite (which is most times … just not this time) it’s great. What better reward than to meet, chat with and help a boy or girl catch the first fish ever in their life?

Land it. Watch it flop. Touch it. Learn about it. Treat it gently. Turn it loose. This tired old man basks in the warmth of those radiant smiles and sparkly eyes for days afterward.

Outdoor Expos are for everybody from wee ones right through Grandpa and Grandma. The chance to fish is one tiny blip on the screen of Expo offerings. Fly fishing. Archery. Kayaking. How to make a campfire and then cook cherry cobbler in a Dutch oven over it. Fly fishing. Bow fishing. Trapping. Native lore. The variety is incredible.

Don’t believe it? Join me at Platte River State Park on April 19 or 20 and see for yourself. Google makes it 80-ish miles from York. Shoot, you’d drive that far to snap up a decent bargain on beer.

And here’s the best part; you can do what I do if you meet the criteria: (1) love people (especially kids), (2) enjoy fishing, (3) have the time (retirement helps but is not mandatory) and (4) can afford a few shekels on fuel. If that’s you rattle me up and I’ll give you the scoop.