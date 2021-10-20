Fixing our broken southern border

The number of unaccompanied minors illegally crossing into the U.S. is on pace to reach record highs in 2021. Along the Tucson segment of the Arizona-Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol has seen a 189% increase in the number of unaccompanied children attempting illegal entry to the U.S. Last month, agents of the U.S. border patrol found a female toddler and her baby brother who had been abandoned in vegetation along the Rio Grande River. While these children were rescued, others haven’t been as fortunate. The bodies of an 11-year old girl and her mother were discovered in the Arizona desert in August after they tried to make an illegal crossing. Law enforcement was able to rescue a 2-year old boy who was with them. According to extended family members, they had been abandoned by the human smuggler who had taken them across the border.