Fishing and kids ... a perfect combination

‘Twas a lively morning Wednesday on yonder shores of Recharge Lake.

It all began with a message from Larry Pape, outreach director of youth and family fishing for Nebraska Game and Parks. I have been a G&P Certified Fishing Instructor for a number of years and thus am on Larry’s CFI contact list.

It seems Michelle Paris at the York Public Schools Summer Boost Program had sent up a flare to Larry asking for help with a fishing project for the kids.

Me, already in the business of mentoring youth anglers and a resident of York, contacted Michelle and signed on.

Larry’s shipped two boxes of rods, reels and terminal tackle to Michelle who brought it to me Tuesday. That afternoon Mary Kay and Mike, a retired Omaha couple who came out in their camper the night before to pitch in, rigged up a dozen sets of gear.

Local conservation officer Kyle Gaston popped in to help out too, seen in this photo.

I thought whatever few fish were left in Recharge which is no longer a viable aquatic habitat, might profit by a little encouragement. So I salted a stretch of shoreline with some chunks from a poultry feed block Monday and Tuesday.