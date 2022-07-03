Fireworks -- man-made and nature's

This past weekend we celebrated our country’s birth. Along with the cookouts there was of course fireworks.

In our neighborhood, that ritual started in haste on Thursday night. I don’t mind them starting a little earlier, but in a house full of scared animals, it can be challenging. The first I noticed the dogs getting scared was Thursday night in bed. Both the dogs were laying very close to me so I’d protect them. It got harder each night to get them to settle down. Cletus, the cat from hell, usually starts whining to go outside early in the morning. He’ll come in later at night to eat. This week it’s been later that he goes outside and earlier to come in. That’ so not him, but the constant popping of fireworks getting earlier at night, makes him want to come in earlier. Sunday and Monday he didn’t go out at all.

The kids around the neighborhood are getting going earlier. For the past couple of years, we went next door to do fireworks. They would go buy a ton of them and invite us over to enjoy them. They have five young kids who enjoyed shooting them off and watching the fun. I remember their youngest son got such a kick out of them. Under the watchful eye of his parents, he got to light a few off to with squeals of laughter afterwards. Good times. Sadly, they moved from the neighborhood.

We also helped collect donations to the Firecracker Frenzy after the big show. It still surprises me how many think the city or Chamber just pays for this event. They don’t realize that the whole show depends on donations from the public (individuals and businesses) to do this show. The city provides some complimentary services and a small donation to do this, but it’s not a city project. All those little donation boxes you see around the city are very helpful to the cause. A special thanks to all who donated, and to all the businesses and organizations who made generous donations for the show. If you haven’t made a donation yet, and want this to continue the next few years, stop by the chamber offices (601 North Lincoln) and make a donation—regardless of the amount. Every little bit helps. The Chamber does not have an extra $20,000 laying around to pay for this. If you enjoy this show, then ensure it stays around for years to come by making some sort of donation.

Growing up, we bought fireworks to shoot off. We did it as a neighborhood. We all pitched in to buy them and some brave neighbors volunteered to set them off. We also had a neighborhood cookout to celebrate. It was great fun. Us kids would play games together before dinner, eat and then get ready for the big show. It wasn’t too hard on anyone. I’m sad that doesn’t happen as much anymore. That’s why community events like Firecracker Frenzy are so important.

The recent hail storms were amazing. I see so many signs for roof repair around town. We had a lot of damage at our house. We didn’t have any of our new windows break but all of Bob’s garden crops were damaged, the roof is a mess and the car looks like it was in a war. Thank goodness for insurance plus those who help with all the details. Our roofing guy is the grandson of good friends. When he came over to check our property, he noticed our two older neighbors were trying to blow their gutters out. He shouted over to them that he would take care of that for them and that they should get off the ladder. They did and he got up on their roof for them. I noticed they had his sign in their yard afterwards, which was very nice of them. It just goes to show he was raised right. I’ve lived in York for over 20 years and I can’t remember hearing hail violently hitting us that way.