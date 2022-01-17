Family is on good behavior

This past weekend I went back to Omaha for our Kirshenbaum Family Holiday Get-Together. It’s been a while since we’ve all been together, and when we were scheduled a few weeks back, we had to reschedule, so we picked last week. My two brothers and their families weren’t able to attend, but the rest of the family did.
My sister hosted the event and Mom, of course, was late. My niece and nephew and spouses were there, and they brought their two adorable kids with them. Miles, almost two years old, and Lilah, almost one year old, were the stars of the party. Miles was very vocal and mobile, running around and teasing my sister’s dog, Snickles, while Lilah was content being passed around to everyone.
I can’t believe how big both of them have become since the last time I saw them. They each have established personalities. I can’t believe how much Lilah looks like their grandma, Sharon, and Miles looks like his dad (my nephew).
It’s amazing to me to watch my niece and nephew grow to be parents. I still see them as little kids, but they are great. Mom loves being a great-grandma and she dotes on them as if they were her grandkids. It was fun to watch her with those two, and I wish my dad had lived to see them. He would be so proud.
I’m grateful Bob drove me there. The whole family kept asking, “Will Bob be with you?” They didn’t care about me, just Bob.
We had a huge assortment of sweets to nosh on and plenty to take home. Overall, it was a very enjoyable day. We were a little worried about the weather the day before the event. It turned out to be warmer than expected and the interstate was cleared.
We will meet with Bob’s family this weekend. It will be good to see them as well.
I’m sad to report that Mom was on very good behavior the whole time. She even wore socks because she didn’t want to get in a fight with my sister’s no-shoe policy again. She was nice and generous with us all. Her fruit bowl was a success complete with her used piece of foil covering it.
Tonight is the annual Chamber Banquet at the Holthus Convention Center. We will recognize the efforts of local businesses and individuals tonight along with the Top 10 Ambassadors.
I remember the first banquet I attended at the city auditorium. We had numerous speakers and the evening went on late into the evening. I made it a point, when I was in charge of the evening, to eliminate the speakers and be done by 8 p.m. We did it and ever since then, we still manage to get done in a reasonable hour.
The annual York Uncorked fundraiser for the Kilgore Memorial Library will be Saturday, February 12, from 5:30-8 p.m. It’s a great time to sample wines and liquors from the area. The Friends of The Library, which host the evening, will make homemade sweets and savory items as well. It’s a nice time to gather and see the library in a new light. It’s an adult-only event, and the cost is $25 per person if you buy a ticket before the event. Tickets are $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the library, the Chamber of Commerce and Grand Central Foods. It is right around Valentine’s Day (not coincidental) so it’s a great date night or a chance to get your gal pals together for a night of fun. All participants will take home a collectable wine glass as our thanks for participating. All the proceeds for the evening go to support the programs at the library. See you then.
Make plans to attend the Home and Garden Show sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. It will be February 18 and 19 at the Holthus Convention Center. This free event is a great time to help you plan your spring projects. There will be dozens of exhibitors from all over to discuss construction projects, renewals and renovations, gardening and more. Get some new ideas for the spring and get professional tips from the experts. Best of all its free to attend so mark your calendars now.
There’s no excuse for staying home this time of year. There’s plenty to do in town or if you need additional information on the state, be sure and pick up the new State Travel Guide or dozens of other free materials on the whole state at the York Visitor Bureau located downtown at 601 North Lincoln Avenue.