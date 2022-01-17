Family is on good behavior

We had a huge assortment of sweets to nosh on and plenty to take home. Overall, it was a very enjoyable day. We were a little worried about the weather the day before the event. It turned out to be warmer than expected and the interstate was cleared.

We will meet with Bob’s family this weekend. It will be good to see them as well.

I’m sad to report that Mom was on very good behavior the whole time. She even wore socks because she didn’t want to get in a fight with my sister’s no-shoe policy again. She was nice and generous with us all. Her fruit bowl was a success complete with her used piece of foil covering it.

Tonight is the annual Chamber Banquet at the Holthus Convention Center. We will recognize the efforts of local businesses and individuals tonight along with the Top 10 Ambassadors.

I remember the first banquet I attended at the city auditorium. We had numerous speakers and the evening went on late into the evening. I made it a point, when I was in charge of the evening, to eliminate the speakers and be done by 8 p.m. We did it and ever since then, we still manage to get done in a reasonable hour.