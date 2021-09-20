Family farms for the next generation

As Nebraskans know, I serve on the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives. The Third District is both an economic powerhouse and one of the most rural districts in our country. I initially sought to join the committee to provide a voice for Nebraska on tax and trade issues which are critical to our rural communities. These issues are still front and center now.

Earlier this year, I made clear how President Biden’s tax proposals would devastate America’s farmers, ranchers, and small businesses. I organized an effort to oppose his plan to repeal stepped-up basis and tax capital gains at death. In fact, economists have estimated forcing families to cash out and pay capital gains at the time of a loved one’s death would crush small businesses and family farms, causing more than 100,000 job losses per year, largely in rural America.

Nearly half of the House of Representatives joined me in my efforts opposing such detrimental proposals from the Biden Administration. We sent letters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy combating the repeal of the stepped-up basis, held numerous hearings, and hosted a roundtable discussion with Ways and Means Committee members to draw attention to this issue.