Family affairs

This past weekend was a real family affair for me.

My younger brother and his family were in Omaha for the College World Series. I couldn’t get there because I can’t drive yet. So, while they were having a great time in Omaha, I kept in touch via my sister. We made arrangements for my brother to pick up a pair of shoes she had ordered, which I picked up at Kirtsey’s and we planned a lunch too. I didn’t realize they had brought their ambitious little dog with them, so we decided rather than fuss with a place to board him for a couple hours, they would pick up lunch and we would have it at home. Besides our two dogs and two cats, we were watching Bob’s nephew’s pooch at the same time. For a while we had four dogs and two cats under the same roof. Fortunately, they all got along great. The cats hid in fear while all the dogs romped around the house.

My brother also brought me my birthday gifts from himself and my sister. It was a nice birthday party a couple of weeks late. My sister got me a month’s worth of Dots to snack on, and my brother got me an Amazon gift certificate and a frozen LaCasa’s pizza. I told them both I would do their gifts later and they understood my predicament.

It was fun to spend time with my brother and sister-in-law and my nephew. My sister will stop by with her family next week on the way back from Colorado, and my older brother’s birthday is this week, so I’ve got them all covered. That’s the nice thing about having birthdays in May, June, July and August.

Later Saturday, my “adopted” niece, Kaylor Cox, and her boyfriend, Alex Smith, came to the York Country Club for a concert. We’ve been following Kaylor’s singing career for years. In all my life I’ve never heard such a beautiful voice as hers. She moved to Nashville several years ago to work on her music. On the way she met the most talented songwriter/musician and the rest is history. Alex is from Louisiana and together they are magic. Bob and Mayor Barry Redfern worked together to plan a concert of these two. A Nashville Evening was created, complete with a menu put together by Chef Matt Roush. What a turn-out they had! A bunch of the Cox relatives came as well as Grandma Susan Cox’s friends who watched Kaylor grow up.

Kaylor’s folks, Chris and Beth, brought a bunch of friends as well. Bob’s other nephew Tommy and his son Braydon joined in the fun. Kaylor’s brother Trey had just started a new job in Washington State and couldn’t make it, but he was here in spirit. A lot of Tom Cox’s relatives came as well. The last time the family had gathered was for a Celebration of Life services for Tom. This time it was a much more positive gathering for us all. The Friends of Susan Cox’s crew really filled the Country Club. This was a very emotional weekend for Susan. Her only granddaughter was performing and she was surrounded by family. If you could have seen the pride beaming from her face, it was all worth it.

Kaylor and Alex performed from 7:30-11 p.m., with a 10-minute break. The crowds loved them. They got a lot of people to dance and I think the Country Club hasn’t seen business like this in a long time. Even my mom wanted to come for the concert but she didn’t have a ride home. Despite an invitation to stay at our house, she chose to stay in Omaha. She did want me to tape the whole evening but I explained that was copyright material and it would be illegal to tape it, but she wanted that done. Needless to say, I didn’t.

The next day Susan invited anyone from the family to come over for lunch. That was real fun. I smoked some pork and made homemade tortilla chips and Bob made his famous artichoke-spinach dip too. Others brought potato salad, fruit, and cucumbers and onions. Susan provided plates, silverware and drinks.

Everything was delicious and the weather was perfect. We played games in the back yard and then we had cupcakes for everyone’s birthdays in the last few months. Overall, it was great seeing everyone and I’m anxious for the next time we can get together again. It’s very nice being included in Cox family functions. They are all wonderful welcoming people. The closest I got to merging the two families was inviting Susan to go to lunch with my mom and sister. Although it was a fun time, I have to remember…baby steps!