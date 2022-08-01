Fair time once again

It’s fair time. The York County Fair begins later this week, which means the Nebraska State Fair is the end of the month.

When I worked for the state tourism office, I was in charge of having our booth staffed at the state fair. I had a nickname for the fair at the time -- “The Four-Letter F Word.” It was called that because I had such a hard time getting people to work a shift. That included my own co-workers. I ended up covering a lot of shifts myself, and I got pretty tired of all the odd questions I would get. People would ask me if I got paid for this job, and there were lots of comments about how flat Nebraska was.

Most of these questions came from fellow Nebraskans. It got really old really quick, that’s why I gave it the nickname. I thought people would pick up anything as long as it’s free. I tested this one by bringing some old files that were in our file cabinets and put them on the table. Sure enough, by the end of the day, they were all gone!

I started keeping track of all the smells I encountered. That got real strange so very quickly. Then I started keeping track of what people were wearing. I can’t tell you how many pair of underpants I saw hanging out of some questionable shorts and there were so many missing brassieres it made me kinda’ blind.

There were some bright spots though. Like when a family would come up, say they were strapped for cash, they would be spending their summer in the state, and asked what I would recommend. This is when all my years of training kicked in and I spent a lot of time telling them where to go. Times like that really made up for all the down time I had.

I loved it when I would talk with someone from Omaha. They knew the state by heart and only came down to Lincoln because their spouse insisted. Usually, I would tell them about something in their own backyard. Being from Omaha myself, I understood their comments and told them little known stories about Omaha. Once that was done, I could expand their knowledge and include things about Lincoln and parts west.

Then they moved the fair to Grand Island. Despite the fact that the Grand Island site is more centrally located and brand new, there are people who still won’t make the “grueling” 90-mile trip out west. Grand Island has done a remarkable job with the fair. The facilities are modern and clean, compared to the sorry state Lincoln left it in. The folks in Lincoln also took things for granted for too long. There is the thinking that Lincoln is the capitol, so everything will come there. It’s too bad people think that way, because Lincoln has lost many things because of this line of thinking. We have even gotten conventions from Lincoln because of our new convention center, its location and that we put an emphasis on customer service.

We can learn a lot from this. Thankfully we do great customer service here and don’t take things for granted. I don’t see this happening in Grand Island with the fair. They don’t take things for granted there and they seem to appreciate all those who make the trip out west.

We lost an icon from TV history this week. Tony Dow, who portrayed older brother Wally Cleaver on the iconic “Leave it to Beaver,” died from complications from cancer. He was 77 years old. From everything I’ve read on him, he was a kind, giving man who made things on the set of “Beaver,” a pleasure. His TV brother, Jerry Mathers, who played little brother, Beaver, said Tony was not only his TV big brother, he was like a brother in real life.

Wally’s best friend on the show was Eddie Haskell, portrayed by the late Ken Osmond, who was always in trouble, and Wally often time bailed Eddie out of his latest goof. Eddie was slick and always tried to pull the wool over June Cleaver’s eyes, played by the late Barbra Billingsly. We all wondered why Wally put up with Eddie’s faults and remained best friends with him through the run of the series, but he did.

After the series ended, Dow took up sculpting and wood work. He did a tremendous job with both. He said yes to all Beaver reunions and finally accepted his Wally Cleaver heritage. He shied away from the association for many years after the show ended. He recently discovered how important the character is to people and embraced it in his final years. While the show was successful when it originally ran, it doesn’t match the ratings in reruns. That’s a legacy to be proud of.

R.I.P. Tony . . . thanks for all the laughs.