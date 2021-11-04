Exciting new chamber check card program on the way

Another exciting update for the Chamber will be a new website. We have solicited for proposals from web designers and there has been a group of board members and Chamber partners that has been assisting us with the review of the submitted proposals. We are moving closer to a final decision. Our website has been strong for the Chamber and keeping it current and relevant is something that will be beneficial to both our membership and community.

Tonight, be sure and make time to attend the annual Salute to Educators event at Chances R. The community is invited to join the Chamber and its businesses to enjoy complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and connect with the education community in York County. There is always great food and fantastic conversation going on throughout the evening. Once again, there will be awesome prizes on display. Those attending the event will be encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win those prizes. All raffle proceeds go toward the Chamber’s scholarships that are awarded in the spring to graduating seniors in York County. Mark your calendars to join us on Friday, November 5 from 5 – 7 at Chances R for the Salute to Educators Social event (this is a 21 and over event)