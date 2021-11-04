Exciting new chamber check card program on the way

The Chamber is set to close 2021 with some pretty exciting upgrades.
In February, the Chamber Board of Directors reviewed a proposal that would transition the very popular Chamber Check Program to a Chamber Check Card Program. The discussion about moving to this type of transaction has been taking place for the last few years. As programs were submitted for consideration, it was apparent that merchants would have to secure a separate device to accept the card, and that was something we thought would not be a positive way to go.
This time last year, I was able to take part in a call with other Chambers across the region that focused on a gift card program that was user friendly for both merchants and consumers. From there, our team visited with other communities that have used the card program and we heard strong positive comments from them. From there the process began.
Design and approval of the proposed card took more time than I would have ever anticipated. Who knew VISA would have so many hurdles? But, once we cleared those, we were well on our way. This past week, the Chamber Board of Directors has been working with our team to go through the step-by-step process to onboard Chamber businesses to the program. Again, our goal was to have this be a process that was as smooth as we could make it. Once we are well into this process, customers will start seeing marketing from our office soon as we begin to make the transition to the Chamber Check Card. Stay tuned!
Another exciting update for the Chamber will be a new website. We have solicited for proposals from web designers and there has been a group of board members and Chamber partners that has been assisting us with the review of the submitted proposals. We are moving closer to a final decision. Our website has been strong for the Chamber and keeping it current and relevant is something that will be beneficial to both our membership and community.
Tonight, be sure and make time to attend the annual Salute to Educators event at Chances R. The community is invited to join the Chamber and its businesses to enjoy complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and connect with the education community in York County. There is always great food and fantastic conversation going on throughout the evening. Once again, there will be awesome prizes on display. Those attending the event will be encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win those prizes. All raffle proceeds go toward the Chamber’s scholarships that are awarded in the spring to graduating seniors in York County. Mark your calendars to join us on Friday, November 5 from 5 – 7 at Chances R for the Salute to Educators Social event (this is a 21 and over event)
Next week, Vibe @ 5 will be hosted November 11, in McCool at Stone Creek Event Center. This past year, Jerry and Melanie Wilkinson took over the operations of Stone Creek and the team cannot wait to show off the updates and changes that have been made. The facility now boasts a top-notch bridal suite along with technology investments that will accommodate meetings and other office gatherings. The JW’s Crew will be serving a complimentary signature drink along with appetizers (while supplies last) in addition to offering cash bar service. Throughout the evening, Patriotic Music Bingo will be going on for attendees to take part in and enjoy. Jerry will also be honoring members of the armed services (active and retired) with a special gift. Stone Creek continues to reserve for private events and has also been booking entertainers for public events. Adults 21 and over are invited to come for Vibe @ 5, Thursday, November 11, at Stone Creek Event Center in McCool!
The holiday season will be here before we know it and our team has been busy working with Chamber businesses to put together Thank You shopping bags for those who shop with us on Small Business Saturday, November 27. There will be over 400 bags distributed throughout area retailers and shoppers will receive one with a purchase of $20 or more. Small Business Saturday has been a great time for family and friends to casually shop together while here for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This weekend is the kickoff to the Chamber’s popular Holiday Rewards Program too. Customers are eligible to enter to win by just supporting Chamber businesses during the holiday season. Whether it is Christmas shopping or you are looking for service providers, we encourage everyone to check out all the great local options we have available throughout the area. Do business with our Chamber businesses and have an opportunity to win Chamber Checks all by “Keeping the Cheer Here” this season!