Enhancing public safety in Nebraska

The Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) is decaying. As I noted in my State of the State address, the NSP was originally built over 150 years ago. It suffers from poor security sightlines, outdated technology, inadequate support spaces for programming (as well as food service and recreation), and has a crumbling infrastructure. A modern Nebraska State Penitentiary will improve the quality of life for our inmates. Just last fall, over 1,300 inmates in our State Penitentiary went without running water over a span of three days due to corroded old pipes.

We know that the majority of inmates housed at the State Penitentiary are going to be released from prison after time served. Part of our responsibility to ensure public safety is making sure they’re prepared for that date and aren’t likely to reoffend. Nebraska benefits when our inmates have an opportunity to receive treatment towards that goal.

With a modernized facility, we can also improve the safety of our Corrections officers. A modern facility will have state-of-the-art technology and leverage up-to-date practices to enhance security. How can anyone be against a safer working environment for our Corrections officers? A cleaner, accessible, modern, and more welcoming facility promises to enhance the well-being of those who live there, as well as those who work there.