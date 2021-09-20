Emmys, Bar Mitzvah and Mom turning 90

Mom will turn 90 in October. She still drives and is living at home. Now, she shouldn’t drive and the house she is in is way too big for her, but until we pry the keys out of her hand and throw a For Sale sign up….nothing will change. I remember us talking about having this conversation with Dad about his driving but he gave up his car keys on his own. He let his wife, kids and grandkids take him around for a short time. It was never a burden for any of us at the time. Mom will go kicking and screaming. She likes her independence too much. I don’t blame her for that, but when her driving gets to the point where it is too much, that’s when we’ll start to worry. It’s close, but she still has some time.