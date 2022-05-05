Educational opportunities, VIBE @ 5 and Frenzy on the horizon

This has been a great kick-off week for the Chamber and York County Development Corporation (YCDC) celebrating Small Business and Economic Deployment Weeks. Our office groups, along with our board members, have participated in the EntrepreTOURS that took place in Benedict, Waco and York. These tours provided an opportunity for the business owners and employees to connect with others and talk about their companies. Yesterday, we hosted a group at the personal development workshop. Providing this time for individuals to expand their personal growth goes a long way towards business success.

We are offering a last-minute chance for people to sign up for next week’s Lunch & Learn taking place Tuesday, May 10 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Our time together will begin at 11:30 and conclude by 1:30. Marketing to Enhance Business Growth is the focus for the Lunch & Learn hosted by York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation. Janell Andersen Ehrke with GrowNE, along with her team, will share strategies and best practices that can help you position your business for future growth. We have invited our local area marketing outlets to attend the Lunch & Learn in order to assist attendees in finding the right fit for their current needs and allow them to see what is all offered in our area. Janell will offer a question-and-answer time at the end of the session, so feel free to direct questions to Janell or our local firms. Feel free to bring your laptop for some hands-on training! Your attendance is complimentary with an RSVP. Lunch will be made available if requested for $15. Email or call the chamber to reserve your seat.

No longer a teaser for May 10 – York College invites the community to Celebrate the Renewal of Hulitt Hall at their open house on Tuesday, May 10, from 3–5 p.m. Hulitt Hall is located on the corner of Kiplinger Avenue and Eighth Street.

On May 11, there will be another opportunity for anyone wanting to update or take headshots for individuals and/or groups. Appointment times start at 9 a.m. Head to our website to reserve your appointment (https://yorkchamber.org/sbw-and-edw-weeks/).

Thankful Thursday is May 12 and again, and we ask you to take that extra minute to thank our business community!

We will wrap up these two weeks with another EntrepreTOUR taking place in Henderson, Bradshaw and McCool. Join us from 4-6 p.m., as we take time to connect with our partners in these communities. Please see poster on our website for locations and use convenient map to assist you.

Rustic Dry Goods is the location for the Chamber’s next VIBE @ 5. Come check out their location at 606 North Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, May 19. The festivities get kicked off at 4:30 p.m., when the Chamber Ambassadors cut the ribbon alongside the Hintons. The Anna Street Ice Cream Trolley will be parked out front from 4:30–7 p.m., and additional family friendly treats will be available inside. Come and check out Rustic Dry Goods, one of the newest stores in Downtown York. The Chamber’s VIBE @ 5 is Thursday, May 19, beginning at 4:30!

Fundraising efforts have begun for this year’s Firecracker Frenzy! To no one’s surprise, the show’s shipping costs have risen quite a bit this year. We are thankful that the increase was considerably less than originally anticipated as J & M Display Company was able to spread the shipping cost out with all their bookings for this upcoming season. With that, a fundraising goal of $30,000 has been established for the show and its associated expenses. Firecracker Frenzy is completely self-funded through donations received from fundraising efforts. Firecracker Frenzy would not happen without the community’s financial support. The Chamber Team has begun communicating and the committee will be following up with area retail location about implementing a round-up campaign at their registers during the month of June and we will again be placing donation boxes at various locations in the area. An important fact we are working hard to emphasize is that the show expenses must be covered annually, and the funds are raised in a county-wide effort. Donations to this project are appreciated, no matter what amount. If you would like to support the display, please contact the Chamber Office (madonnam@yorkchamber.org) and we will be happy to work with you on that.

We are getting closer to our launch date for the Chamber’s new website. Our team is in constant communication with the developers and it looks like in the next few weeks, it will go live. We are asking for your continued grace as our team goes through the training process in this phase of transition.