Economic opportunity for all Americans

Pre-COVID, the United States had a robust and booming economy, both in terms of economic growth and in terms of economic opportunity available to Americans in the workforce. This success was directly attributable to two of the biggest accomplishments to come out of the Ways and Means Committee in the past 25 years - welfare reform and comprehensive tax reform.

The Ways and Means Committee held a roundtable this week to mark the 25th anniversary of President Clinton signing into law the 1996 welfare reform, which created the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. We discussed successes of the law and examined how we can improve the program for the 21st century. Although TANF has successfully reduced poverty and helped Americans enter the workforce, we know we can do more to ensure states are using TANF to also help Americans stay in the workforce and truly break the cycle of poverty.

I continually hear the same concern from employers in the Third District and across the country. Their greatest challenge is finding workers to fill good-paying jobs. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has exacerbated this problem by expanding unemployment benefits and turning the Child Tax Credit into the first new welfare benefit unconnected to work in a generation.