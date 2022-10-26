Driving a culture of continuous improvement

American companies are the most innovative and customer-friendly in the world. People have numerous experiences as customers each day, and they’re accustomed to the exceptional service provided in the private sector. They shouldn’t expect any less from their state government.

When I became Governor, I set out to strengthen our reputation for high-quality customer service in Nebraska state government. We’ve applied principles from business to our day-to-day operations to improve customer service. We’ve created annual business plans to work smarter. We’ve set performance metrics to provide greater accountability. And we’ve used process improvement principles—like Lean Six Sigma methods—to operate more efficiently.

We’ve worked to change the culture in state government to put the focus on our customers. In 2016, my team and I created the Center of Operational Excellence (COE) to lead this effort. The COE has driven a culture of continuous improvement in state government by training teammates in process improvement skills to identify waste, eliminate unnecessary steps, and deliver a better customer experience for taxpayers.

Since May 2016, the COE has helped facilitate around 900 improvement projects across 18 agencies resulting in over 900,000 hours being freed up to better serve Nebraskans.

Our Department of Labor streamlined operations to process the sudden influx of unemployment claims (in just four months, they received four years’ worth of claims). This allowed us to better serve Nebraskans in their time of need and get them back on their feet.

Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Nebraska National Guard worked together to stand up a laboratory and set up mobile testing sites across the state under intense time pressure as part of Test Nebraska.

The COE’s work has also helped the State be a better steward of taxpayer dollars. Using a critical eye to implement cost savings in all areas of state government has reduced the annual growth of the State budget from 7.2% in fiscal year 2014-2015 to an average of 2.8% during my time in office.

Most importantly, COE projects have helped us put our customers—Nebraskans—first. This has real, positive impacts on everyday people.

One example is the work DHHS has done to better serve families caring for children with special needs. DHHS reimburses families in the Disabled Children’s Program and Medically Handicapped Children’s Program for mileage and hotel expenses when they take a child to see a specialist.

At one point, DHHS had a processing time of 13-15 business days to approve reimbursement requests.

There are always people who are skeptical that government can be run like a business. But here in Nebraska we’ve demonstrated that state agencies can operate with the level of service that people have come to expect from the companies they use in everyday life. Running government like a business shows our citizens their tax dollars matter and won’t be wasted. And it conveys that Nebraskans’ needs come first.