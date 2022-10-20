Downtown Trick or Treating and Salute to Educators

There is still time to register for the Supply Chain Workshop taking place October 28. Join the Chamber and York County Development Corporation on Friday, October 28 from 1-4 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center for a time of conversation and education on Supply Chain Struggles and Solutions. We have invited two speakers to discuss the struggles we have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help us in the future. Also, we will host a panel discussion to hear from our members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future. Members are invited to bring their lunch at 12 pm for a time to chat and connect with other members. Cost: FREE to members; $25 to non-members. RSVP to sarahd@yorkchamber.org by October 21.

The list of participating businesses for this year’s Downtown Trick Or Treating is over 85! Wednesday, October 26 from 3 to 5 PM there will be small treats for the children as they make their way through the downtown area. In an effort to assist families, we have created four zones with parking regions noted. Please refer to the map on our website (https://yorkchamber.org/trick-or-treat/) York University Volleyball Team will once again assist us as crossing guards throughout the area. Downtown Trick or Treating will take place rain or shine in York, Wednesday, October 26. See you then!

The annual Salute To Educators is set for Friday, November 4! We will be honoring this year’s educator of the year during the popular event connecting the community with area education professionals will be held at Chances R from 5 to 7 PM. We are monitoring the strong Volleyball and Football seasons that area schools are having and have put a contingency plan in place so everyone can support the teams. The annual event will have complimentary appetizers for those attending (while supplies last) as well as raffle prizes supporting the Chamber Scholarship Program. Join the Chamber and the Ambassadors as we show our appreciation to the educators of York County for the quality education, they provide our students. See you at Chances R for Business After Hours Salute to Educators Friday, November 4.

As we gear up for the holidays, we want to be sure that all the right “players” are in place for the season. Our office in cooperation with our insurance company has prepared an application for Holiday Helpers. The application notes the physical requirements for those that are interested as well as information about the background check process that will conducted in cooperation with York County Sheriffs Department. Those interested are welcome to email (info@yorkchamber.org) our office for an application. This year, we are also looking to expand our reach to Spanish Speaking community by having bi-lingual Santa Helpers. If you are looking to serve a few Thursdays or Saturdays in December and are interested in helping, please contact our office.

We are excited to enter into the holiday season and plan to again offer our annual Holiday Rewards Program beginning November 17. The holiday rewards program is a great way to entice shoppers to shop local. Consumers will have the opportunity to bring their receipts from Chamber businesses to the Chamber Office and be entered into a drawing that will take place on December 14 for Chamber Check Cards. We always have a great response from our local and out of town shoppers!

Small Business Saturday is set November 26. Yes, it is that time of year again and just like in prior years, the Chamber will again be coordinating shopping reward bags. The reward bags include a gift card, gift certificate or Chamber Check Card, to be used at area businesses. There will be some new things happening during the morning event and we will be getting all that out very soon.

I can hardly believe we are close to the end of October already!! Heading into November always ignites my feelings of thankfulness. There are so many that I appreciate that are in my life both personally and professionally; and I want to thank them all for being such a strong part of my life.