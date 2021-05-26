Dolts, dimwits and dregs of society ... I hate 'em all

We gathered it from the ground, from overflowing fire pits, from picnic tables, shelters, bushes and weeds. Here’s what made my blood boil; it was not more than a couple hundred yards at most to a pull-out where not one, but two dumpsters had been placed.

It was sickening to anyone with half a brain or any conscience at all.

Now comes last week when I find this obvious lazy slug dump site at Yankee Hill Lake, one of my favorites, a few miles east of Denton. Clearly some folks backed a truck into this hidden corner and emptied the whole load onto a rec area that belongs to all of you and also to me.

I declined to paw through it, who knows what awful contagious diseases people who live like this have picked up as a result of their lifestyle.

So I took this photo and fumed. Then I sent it to Daryl Bauer, fishing outreach director for Nebraska Game and Parks and he fumed.

Trash is an overwhelming problem for G&P folks who are almost helpless to stop it. Cowards of this ilk, you see, get up to their foul business under cover of darkness.