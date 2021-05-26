Dolts, dimwits and dregs of society ... I hate 'em all

I have a thing about litter. Always have.
I cannot imagine how mind-numbingly stupid, not to mention clueless and selfish and mean, to toss a whole cardboard tray of fast food meal leavings out of the car window or, more often it seems, pitch them out at a rural stop sign.
When my brothers and I were kids one requirement of our family activities was to pick up not only our trash, but everyone else’s we could find, too.
This is a tradition Good Wife Norma and I carried over to our own three children. The little campground at Pibel Lake was a favorite in their youth when we lived in Grand Island. Never did we drive away without policing up not only our campsite but the general area.
People who leave their crap knowing full well someone else is going to have to clean it up are beyond irresponsible. This a position I held long before devolving into the depths of grumpy old manism at age 71 ... or perhaps its 72.
Not so many years ago our family filled a couple trash bags of litter at the wonderfully looked-after, Lower Big Blue NRD’s Swan Creek Lake on the Willard Meyer Natural rec near Tobias.
It was just after the Fourth of July and you would not believe the volume of spent fireworks, disposable diapers, beer cans and other rotting garbage left behind by what must have been an army of low-lifes.
We gathered it from the ground, from overflowing fire pits, from picnic tables, shelters, bushes and weeds. Here’s what made my blood boil; it was not more than a couple hundred yards at most to a pull-out where not one, but two dumpsters had been placed.
It was sickening to anyone with half a brain or any conscience at all.
Now comes last week when I find this obvious lazy slug dump site at Yankee Hill Lake, one of my favorites, a few miles east of Denton. Clearly some folks backed a truck into this hidden corner and emptied the whole load onto a rec area that belongs to all of you and also to me.
I declined to paw through it, who knows what awful contagious diseases people who live like this have picked up as a result of their lifestyle.
So I took this photo and fumed. Then I sent it to Daryl Bauer, fishing outreach director for Nebraska Game and Parks and he fumed.
Trash is an overwhelming problem for G&P folks who are almost helpless to stop it. Cowards of this ilk, you see, get up to their foul business under cover of darkness.
Please, if you see something in a public rec area that smells fishy – aside from the public dumpsters into which similarly obtuse folks routinely dump their fish carcasses to fester into eye-watering stench for the week or two it takes to get them emptied - drop a dime on ‘em.
This happened to us once while camping at Lake Ogallala. Some kids trashed a comfort station while the boys and I were showering. We heard the destruction, but they were gone by the time we stepped out.
Hair dripping, I raced to the registration booth and told the park superintendent his restroom had been attacked. Then I almost giggled in delight. He knew immediately and for sure who the culprits had to be; only one group had young boys in the whole place.
Please do the right thing and blow the whistle when you see behavior like this. Thank you.