Last week the legislature completed the initial round of debate and consideration of LB753, the Opportunity Scholarship Act. LB753 provides a non-refundable tax credit for donations to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs) who administer scholarships to lower income students to attend the private school of their choice. I wanted to share with you a brief summary of this legislation as there was an amendment made to this bill prior to it advancing to the next stage of consideration.

LB753 allows individuals, businesses and estates to receive a tax credit on donations to SGOs up to 50 percent of their tax liability and subject to the contributions set forth in the bill ($100,000 for individuals and businesses and $1 million for estates). Despite some reports in the media, LB753 does not use any money from the General Fund, education fund or any other state funds to support it. The tax credits provided for in the bill do reduce revenues to the State of Nebraska by lowering the taxes paid by those individuals, businesses or estates who claim the credit on their tax returns.

Scholarships awarded by SGOs are also not available to everyone who applies. LB753 limits the scholarships to students whose family incomes are less than 300% of the federal poverty level. Additionally, under this legislation, SGOs cannot solely direct their scholarships toward a specific school or to a specific child.

While I have been supportive of the intent of LB753, I do have some concerns about the bill. LB753 initially capped the total amount of tax credits at $25 million per year. However, the bill allows the cap to move upward and it could escalate to $100 million by as soon as 2027. I have concerns on how this will impact our future ability to balance our state budget.

I also would like to ensure that the Legislature has an opportunity to review this bill in a few years and to make certain that it is living up to its intended purpose. My bottom line is that whatever bill we pass here ends up actually resulting in scholarships being provided to lower income students. LB753 advanced to Select File last Wednesday by a vote of 31-12. I am hopeful we can address my concerns before the next round of debate begins on this legislation.

Also last week, I designated LB584 as my priority bill. LB584 would implement an excise tax on vaping products for the first time in Nebraska. Vaping has become a very significant issue among the youth in our state and an excise tax is one step in addressing this growing problem.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance with. If you would like to sign up for the daily Unicameral update go to: http://update.legislature.ne.gov/