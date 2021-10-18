Czechs, Santa and YAAP

On Nov. 27, the Friends of the Library will hold its annual soup sale. We will begin at 9 a.m. and last as long as the soup does. The FOL group will be making delicious homemade soups for the sale. They will be frozen and it’s just $8 per quart. This is a fundraiser for the Kilgore Library to supplement their operating budget. The more soup we sell, the more programs for kids, teens and adults they can do. Members of the FOL can reserve quarts of soup. If you want to join the FOL and take advantage of the perk, contact the library. I want to thank Grand Central Foods for once again supplying the soup containers and lids for the sale. Thanks also to Lichti’s TV and Appliance Center for letting us use some freezers for the sale. We will be contacting the restaurants in the area about donating some soups to the sale. They bring in a special audience for the event. Members of the Friends group will be receiving a letter from us soon with all the details.