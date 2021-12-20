Crazy weather in the past week

A look at the tornado data reflects this. While the overall number of tornadoes in the United States has not been changing, we are seeing changes in when and where tornadoes are occurring. Since the early 1990s in particular, the frequency of tornadoes in the winter has been going up. At the same time, the number of tornadoes in the summer has been decreasing. This is likely due to the increased temperatures in winter and fewer cold fronts in the summer.

The location of tornadoes is also changing. Traditional Tornado Alley, stretching from North Texas into Nebraska, has seen its number of tornadoes slowly drop since the late 1970s. Meanwhile, more tornadoes have been occurring farther to the east, particularly in the southern Midwest and Southeast. This is believed to be tied to the overall trend of expanding drought conditions in the West and more frequent rain events in the East. This eastward shift is particularly dangerous, as it puts the location of greatest tornado occurrence in more populated areas.