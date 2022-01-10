Cranes and wine, so much to experience

Also in February is the annual York Uncorked fundraiser for the Kilgore Memorial Library on February 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. This is a great event that gives you the chance to sample excellent wines and liquors from the area. For just $25 per person, you can sample these beverages and talk to some experts on serving them. Members of the Friends of the Library will also offer tasty homemade sweet and savory appetizers to go with the drinks. You will also get a souvenir wine glass. This is an adult-only event, and tickets bought before the event are $25 per person, and $30 at the door. You can buy tickets at the library, the Chamber or Grand Central Foods. Sip, savor and support the library at York Uncorked.

It’s also time to start planning your trip to see the Sandhill Crane Migration to central Nebraska. From the first part of March through mid-April, an area from Grand Island to Kearney along the Platte River, welcomes some 750,000 cranes and nine million ducks and geese to the area. All of this is going on in our back yard. The communities of Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings have lots of activities welcoming the birds to the Central Flyway. If you have never witnessed this amazing migration yourself, make it a resolution to do so this year. You can find local information on the area right here in downtown York. Bob, at the York County Visitors Bureau, continues to stock up-to-date information on where you can see the birds. He has seen the migration himself so he can recommend places and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Don’t miss this opportunity to see for yourself what nature experts from around the globe have loved for years. When I worked for the State Tourism Office, I would conduct media tours to see the cranes. People were amazed that we had such a sight in Nebraska. Years later, I worked at the Crane Meadows Nature Center in Alda. I was amazed at the number of people from out of state who came to see the birds. Folks from Omaha are even recognizing it too!