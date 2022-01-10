Cranes and wine, so much to experience

Well, here we are in a new year. I’m sure you’ve made many resolutions, as I have. This is the time to plan ahead for the new year. I also hope my friends and family are strong and happy.
There are several things to keep in mind that you can support. The first is coming up rather soon. The annual Chamber Banquet is Tuesday, January 18, at the Holthus Convention Center. This is the time to reflect on the last year and mark those who did good things for York. The Chamber recognizes outstanding efforts from the last year with the Chamber Awards. They also recognize the Top Ambassadors of the last year and welcome new leadership for the Chamber. Sue Ann Romohr will be welcomed as the new president of the Chamber, and along with the Chamber staff, they will begin to plan the next year. It’s an exciting time for the Chamber with lots of challenges and opportunities to grow. Tickets are available for $26 by contacting the Chamber at (402) 362-5531.
Speaking of the Chamber, congrats to Madonna and staff for an exciting and successful Ag-Show. I was fortunate enough the volunteer by greeting folks from around the area. Despite the very chilly weather, there was a great turn out for the 2-day event.
Next up for the Chamber is the annual Home and Garden Show February 18-19 at the Holthus Convention Center. This is a great time to visit with experts as you plan your spring projects. If you have a business that would be appropriate for this show, contact the Chamber at (402) 362-5531. Space is limited, so call soon.
Also in February is the annual York Uncorked fundraiser for the Kilgore Memorial Library on February 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. This is a great event that gives you the chance to sample excellent wines and liquors from the area. For just $25 per person, you can sample these beverages and talk to some experts on serving them. Members of the Friends of the Library will also offer tasty homemade sweet and savory appetizers to go with the drinks. You will also get a souvenir wine glass. This is an adult-only event, and tickets bought before the event are $25 per person, and $30 at the door. You can buy tickets at the library, the Chamber or Grand Central Foods. Sip, savor and support the library at York Uncorked.
It’s also time to start planning your trip to see the Sandhill Crane Migration to central Nebraska. From the first part of March through mid-April, an area from Grand Island to Kearney along the Platte River, welcomes some 750,000 cranes and nine million ducks and geese to the area. All of this is going on in our back yard. The communities of Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings have lots of activities welcoming the birds to the Central Flyway. If you have never witnessed this amazing migration yourself, make it a resolution to do so this year. You can find local information on the area right here in downtown York. Bob, at the York County Visitors Bureau, continues to stock up-to-date information on where you can see the birds. He has seen the migration himself so he can recommend places and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Don’t miss this opportunity to see for yourself what nature experts from around the globe have loved for years. When I worked for the State Tourism Office, I would conduct media tours to see the cranes. People were amazed that we had such a sight in Nebraska. Years later, I worked at the Crane Meadows Nature Center in Alda. I was amazed at the number of people from out of state who came to see the birds. Folks from Omaha are even recognizing it too!
You can plan many activities while in the area. Bob can suggest great places for bird watching as well as help you make early morning or sunset tours in specially built bunkers along the river to watch the birds take off from the Platte, or land there for the evening. The birds like the shallow waters of the Platte River because they can stand there safely and see predators approaching. They spend most of the day in nearby fields eating waste crop and feeding on snails for their trip north. The farmers love the cranes and the local communities love the tourists that come.
There are plenty of activities in the host communities that will keep you busy. You can see a crane close up at the Hastings Museum, and learn all about the product that was developed in Hastings but has international recognition . . . Kool-Aid. They have a great exhibit in the museum, plus you can visit the original building where the product was made. Also, be sure and visit the Big Foot Museum in Hastings. Even if you don’t believe in Big Foot, you’ll be amazed at the collection. They have limited hours, so call ahead at (402) 705-0000 to make sure they are open. You won’t be disappointed.
That’s just a few suggestions of things to do in and around York. I hope you take advantage of some of these things and more. Stop down at the visitor’s center and get some suggestions. Have fun!