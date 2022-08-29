Coronation luncheon coming soon

Hard to believe, but the Yorkfest Royalty coronation luncheon is coming soon. It seems like yesterday that Marilyn Jackman and Lonnie Berger were announced as Yorkest King and Queen, but here we are. What a year it’s been!

Marilyn and Lonnie not only reigned over Yorkfest last year, but they have been representing York all year long at events, parades and ribbon cuttings. Soon they’ll hang up their robes and sashes, and let two new people take over their duties like so many have done before them since 1979. It’s a great tradition of honoring two people who have given so much to the growth and quality of life in York. Our new royalty have big shoes to fill considering the caliber of those who have served before. All they are really required to do is the Yorkfest weekend, but like others before them, they will be anxious to continue to serve.

For those who follow me on Facebook, we’ll have Yorkfest Trivia to follow. Starting this week, I will be posting coronation trivia leading up to the luncheon on Friday, Sept. 9. If you would like to attend the coronation lunch, to start Yorkfest off with a bang and see who was selected, contact the Chamber by this Friday, Sept. 2, at info@yorkchamber.org. You’ll see many of the past Kings and Queens, as well as hear from Marilyn and Lonnie. There will be a slide show of past Yorkfests to enjoy. The cost for the lunch is $15 and it will once again be held at the York Country Club. If your club would like to attend, the Chamber can make arrangements for that. If you want to attend, simply contact the Chamber by this Friday to make reservations

As a former King I can testify that it is quite the honor to be selected. Both LaMoine Roth and I were thrilled to hear our names announced and I know whoever is selected this year will feel that same excitement. I realized I was part of a great legacy. So many wonderful leaders before us made it quite daunting to follow but hopefully we did a good job. And now we wait to see who will join the ranks as royalty. I hope you can join us. We (the former kings and queens) have been busy planning the event, and would like to give a special thanks in advance to Cornerstone Bank for paying for the lunches of the past Royalty.

Yorkest officially begins on Thursday, Sept. 8. Many of Thursday night’s activities center around the Kilgore Memorial Library. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be child ddentification services at the library. At 5 p.m., there are several activities at the library including Family Night, complete with inflatables. Cake pops will be served too. The Farmers Market will be held as usual along with a hot dog fundraiser and the Fun Run will start at 6:15 p.m. Magician Adam White will perform at the library at 6:15 p.m. Root beer floats will be served starting at 5 p.m.

Friday includes the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at 6:30 a.m., at the Holthus Convention Center. The Coronation Lunch is at noon. There will be an Incredible Bowl Night at the Sunset Bowl. The Chances ‘R’ is having the group “Blinker Fluid” in the beer garden and you can enjoy a drive-in movie at the convention center starting around 9 p.m., featuring the movie “Up.”

Saturday’s activities begin with a crowd favorite, the Fireman’s Pancake Feed from 7-9 a.m., at the fire station. Then the street fair on Sixth Street begins with many vendors. The parade will start at 10 a.m. There will also be a classroom open at the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum downtown. The First United Methodist Church Sloppy Joe Feed will take place at the church from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Elks Club is also featuring a sloppy joe feed after the parade. The Poker Run will start after the parade at Mogul’s. The York Water Tower Make and Take will take place at Delight Design at 11 a.m., the Bab-It-Up Disc Golf Challenge will start at Mincks Park at 1 p.m., the skate contest will start at Harrison Skate Park at 2 p.m. Bike at Night will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Beaver Creek Trails.

Sunday’s events include a co-ed sand volleyball tournament at East Hill Park, the Knights of Columbus Breakfast at St. Joseph’s School Gym from 9 a.m.-noon, and the York Country Club will host the Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament starting at noon.

As you can see there is something for everyone at Yorkfest. Contact the Chamber at 362-5531 for further details.