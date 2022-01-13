Coming together to grow

One thing I did was take an online personal leadership course that dealt with self-coaching and leadership. I benchmarked my results from 2021, both business and personal. I pre-ordered some books coming out in 2022 for learning, and it’s exciting to know I have three coming between the end of the month and April. I also chose my One Word for 2022. If you’re not familiar with the “One Word That Will Change Your Life” by Jon Gordon, look into it. For me, it is easier to stick to a word that I want to focus on for the year which helps guide my attitude. This was a recommendation by a friend who’s a savvy woman over a year ago, and it’s the second year I’ve done this. For me, in a stressful situation, I will go back to my word, and try to act from that place of mindset. I will admit, sometimes it can be very hard, and I do learn better habits through the year by keeping a word front and center! I do write down some scary goals for 2022 though to help guide my decisions and actions! Following James Clear’s theory that if you improve by just 1% consistently, those small gains will add up to remarkable improvement, you will see progress in the year. By taking this time, it allows me to realize the progress I have made over the last year, and that not all of my progress is YCDC related. It was refreshing to recognize my personal goals for the year had progress. I also know what I still want to work on, which gives me some self-development goals, and this is important for both my family and myself. After all, even Warren Buffett says “The most important investment you can make is in yourself.” I believe this process makes me a better leader and overall person.