Coming together to grow

Can you believe it is mid-January? I, for one, cannot!
I took the week between Christmas and New Year’s off to spend time with my kids, to do some self-reflection and to work on some personal development. I greatly enjoyed the time I had with my kids. Knowing that as typical for their age (high school junior and college sophomore), I would have time for myself, I built in some things I wanted to do, including decompress and development time. To be honest, I might have taken a nap or two as well.
One thing I did was take an online personal leadership course that dealt with self-coaching and leadership. I benchmarked my results from 2021, both business and personal. I pre-ordered some books coming out in 2022 for learning, and it’s exciting to know I have three coming between the end of the month and April. I also chose my One Word for 2022. If you’re not familiar with the “One Word That Will Change Your Life” by Jon Gordon, look into it. For me, it is easier to stick to a word that I want to focus on for the year which helps guide my attitude. This was a recommendation by a friend who’s a savvy woman over a year ago, and it’s the second year I’ve done this. For me, in a stressful situation, I will go back to my word, and try to act from that place of mindset. I will admit, sometimes it can be very hard, and I do learn better habits through the year by keeping a word front and center! I do write down some scary goals for 2022 though to help guide my decisions and actions! Following James Clear’s theory that if you improve by just 1% consistently, those small gains will add up to remarkable improvement, you will see progress in the year. By taking this time, it allows me to realize the progress I have made over the last year, and that not all of my progress is YCDC related. It was refreshing to recognize my personal goals for the year had progress. I also know what I still want to work on, which gives me some self-development goals, and this is important for both my family and myself. After all, even Warren Buffett says “The most important investment you can make is in yourself.” I believe this process makes me a better leader and overall person.
Have you taken the time to analyze the progress you made in 2021? If not, take some time to grab a cup of coffee (or whatever you drink), and sit and reflect. You may just be amazed at all you accomplished. Then set some very scary goals for 2022!
On other notes, here are two things to think about as we move into 2022.
• “Entrepreneur-focused economic development is one of the most powerful ways to spur economic growth.” Philip Gaskin, Vice President, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. This quote focuses in why we added SizeUp | York County to our website. This tool is meant to let entrepreneurs and small businesses dial into the need, competition, suppliers, customers, and the marketing. If you are thinking of starting a business, this is an important tool to use. We are also here to help you.
• 81% of people surveyed think less of a brand if its website is not updated, and 39% would think twice about using a product or service if the website isn’t fresh and current. (Accrisoft). YCDC updated www.yorkdevco.com in November 2021. We are currently working on all the ADA compliant aspects that are now needed on websites. Our websites are often our front doors. Just not as fun to decorate as our actual doors for some of us. Remember, Facebook is not an actual website!
Have fun as we move through 2022. I have no doubt there will be many discussions, some disagreements, progress and a lot of fun through the year. I wish you the best.