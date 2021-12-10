Coming Together To Grow

An EDC, like York County Development Corporation (YCDC), is tasked with growing the economy overall which requires strategic thinking. Holistic economic development is a big part of that. This means looking at all of the factors that influence economic growth. For example, an EDC wants to bring jobs to the community but for that to happen sites need to be developed so new businesses have a place to locate. This often involves working with the community on purchasing property, or working with landowners, securing funds for infrastructure improvements and eventually marketing the site. Preparing information and negotiating with site consultants and business executives is also common. We respond to requests for information on a regular basis, in addition to reaching out to site consultants and businesses with information on our community. Being the biggest promoter of York County is an important part of our job.