The debate over two bills that were introduced earlier this year have dominated discussion on nearly every bill brought to the floor of the Nebraska Legislature. This week versions of both bills were merged into one.

On May 16 we voted to amend LB574, the Let them Grow Act, to include an amended version of LB626, the Heartbeat Act.

This is what the “new” LB574 includes in regards to gender altering care:

• Prohibits gender altering surgeries on minors

• Allow minors currently using puberty blockers and hormones to continue treatment

• Requires the Chief Medical Officer to develop rules and regulations regarding nonsurgical gender-altering procedures including growth hormones and puberty blockers

The bill now also includes the following in regards to LB626, the Heartbeat Act:

• Restricts elective abortions after 12 weeks

• Exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergencies

• Does not have criminal or civil penalties for a mother who has had an abortion

• Doctors who violate this and perform an abortion after 12 weeks and not under one of the exceptions would be subject to a hearing before a licensing board

This new, combined bill as amended, is a compromise from both of the original bills. Abortions are now prohibited after 12 weeks versus after 6 weeks. Instead of an outright ban on gender-altering surgeries, growth hormones and puberty blockers for minors, only gender-altering surgeries for minors are prohibited and guidelines for the use of hormones and puberty blockers are established. I believe these are reasonable adjustments to the original bills. I voted in support of combining both bills and I intend to support its passage to Governor Pillen’s desk.

This week we also passed the budget bills, which included funding for my bill LB772. This bill provides funding for a facility and a program designed to get homeless youth, who are pregnant or parenting a child, off the streets. There they will receive training and learn the skills they need to become a successful parent and a productive member of society.

Earlier in the week, we also advanced a package of tax bills, LB727, forward to Select File. Contained in this very large package of bills includes my priority bill, LB584, which creates an excise tax on vaping products. Currently, all other forms of nicotine have an excise tax. This fact, coupled with the ongoing proliferation of vaping by Nebraska youth, led me to draft legislation to begin to reign in a largely unregulated industry that threatens the health of our children.

LB727 also contained LB706, which I cosponsored, that authorizes the Nebraska Department of Transportation to issue bonds to finance highway construction projects. Notably, Senator Moser introduced LB706 specifically to complete four lanes of Highway 81 from York to Columbus and from Norfolk to Yankton, South Dakota. The bonding authority would allow our state to accelerate this project that is already decades behind schedule.