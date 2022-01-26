Combating Opioid addiction

Dr. Fraser’s story is not unique. Many other Americans’ struggles with addiction start in the same way, with a seemingly harmless prescription from their doctor. But opioids can be extremely addictive, and they are also vastly overprescribed: A 2017 study showed that more than 80 percent of patients receive opioids after low-risk surgeries. When you realize that 51 million people undergo inpatient surgeries each year, you start to get an idea of how pervasive these drugs are in the United States.

Part of the reason for this is that even though we have learned so much about the dangers of opioids in recent years, our laws haven’t kept up. In 2016, Congress passed the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, the first major federal addiction law in 40 years. I supported this bill, which created important prevention and education programs to combat the opioid epidemic.

These changes were long overdue, but certain Medicare and Medicaid policies still encourage health care providers to prescribe opioids instead of safer alternatives. This leads many doctors to prescribe opioids even when other medications are a better option for many patients.