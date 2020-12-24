What About Bob - The Christmas of 2020

I know they know that our Santa loves them as much as we do, and their socks are out hanging by the fireplace chimney with care. Is it the smell, or do they really recognize those tiny red socks? Regardless, there’s something magical about seeing all three of them lined up in front of the fireplace, eyes big and bright with dog tails wagging and sniffing the air. I wish they could talk and tell me what they’re thinking, and their memories of Christmas’s past. What stories we would share!

The York Chamber Holiday Rewards Program concluded last week, and I would like to thank all of the folks who shopped locally and supported all of the participating businesses. The red tote was completely stuffed to the brim with entry forms representing over $400,000 worth of purchases that stayed right here in our community! Congratulations to all of the lucky winners of Chamber Checks.

One regret I have this holiday season is that I did not purchase stock in one of the butter companies. I wish I had an idea of just how many pounds we have gone through in December alone. Between 50-plus dozen cookies, assorted pies, breads, candies and coffee cakes, I think I could have sped up my retirement. There’s certainly something to be said about hindsight.