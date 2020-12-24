What About Bob - The Christmas of 2020

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse . . . because if, we had a mouse, Cletus the cat would have scared it to death by catching it and playing with it. The mouse would be so overcome with fear that it’s little heart would give out.
I know this for a fact because he has hunted down several blind voles in the mulch and sent them squealing in fear. I have heard them and wondered what in the world was shrieking in fear. Fortunately, he just likes to play with them, batting them around the patio. He just plays, never kills, and never eats them, thank God. Cruel . . . maybe, but then he’s a cat, and sometimes a very evil cat, as my ankles and arms show his temperamental moods.
All three of the animals, Jack the Schnauzer, McGee the York/Cairn Terrier mix and Cletus know that something’s up since the tree with all of its bright lights and glass ornaments came out of storage, and made its annual appearance. So far, so good with the tree. The cat has become more interested in twisty ties, rubber bands and water bottle tops than any of the ornaments. That is a big step forward in maturity for him from last year when he pulled down the greenery, lights and pine cones off of the mantle twice, and destroyed several fragile hand-blown Christmas bulbs. At that point I stopped scolding him from nibbling on the poinsettia leaves, and said have at it.
I know they know that our Santa loves them as much as we do, and their socks are out hanging by the fireplace chimney with care. Is it the smell, or do they really recognize those tiny red socks? Regardless, there’s something magical about seeing all three of them lined up in front of the fireplace, eyes big and bright with dog tails wagging and sniffing the air. I wish they could talk and tell me what they’re thinking, and their memories of Christmas’s past. What stories we would share!
The York Chamber Holiday Rewards Program concluded last week, and I would like to thank all of the folks who shopped locally and supported all of the participating businesses. The red tote was completely stuffed to the brim with entry forms representing over $400,000 worth of purchases that stayed right here in our community! Congratulations to all of the lucky winners of Chamber Checks.
One regret I have this holiday season is that I did not purchase stock in one of the butter companies. I wish I had an idea of just how many pounds we have gone through in December alone. Between 50-plus dozen cookies, assorted pies, breads, candies and coffee cakes, I think I could have sped up my retirement. There’s certainly something to be said about hindsight.
In this year of COVID, the holidays have certainly taken on a new and different look for all of us. The meaning is still the same, but unfortunately most of us will not be able to share that meaning with all of those near and dear to us. Some of us will be separated by the virus, some by time, some by distance and some of us have been separated by death in this year. Whatever your own circumstances may be, take comfort in knowing that we are all in this together. A new year, a new vaccine and new possibilities are on the horizon. Hold strong, and let’s all take advantage of all of these options.
Merry Christmas and Holiday Blessings to all!
