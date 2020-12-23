Sports Actually - Huskers not up for a bowl game this year? Me, too.

To bowl or not to bowl, that is the question. At least it was before the Husker football team elected to decline a bowl invite if, in fact, one was offered at sunset of this year’s pain and torment.

You will hear no argument over that decision from this corner. The whole season from stem to stern was traumatic and exhausting for Husker Nation. Now imagine how worn down the players must be from the disappointment, nibbling criticism, frustration, hard work and months of COVID sequestration, never mind a mountain of unrequited love from the 2020 grid gods.

A comment I heard myself make when this bizarre, patchwork mess began was to suggest it be a “throw away season.” Nothing that happened since has changed my prediction that 2020 will leave no more than a ripple on football history except as an aberration.

There will still be a national champion, of course there will. But I wonder who really cares save the four anointed-by-committee semifinalists?

Perhaps if the NU kids and coaches had the normal stand-down weeks between the regular and bowl seasons it might still be palatable, but not with only a week or two to: (1) heal ‘em up, (2) make a lucid game plan with no notice and (3) spool the whole works up to combat speed.