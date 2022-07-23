Bewildered Boomer

It is my personal policy to never … ever … turn down any opportunity to enjoy good times with family. The photo you see here visually confirms this tenet.

Recently the Moseley clan – 10 of our number in attendance – descended upon a home on the shore of Johnson Lake for a couple days and nights of boating, swimming, riding Big Mable (Please sit back down my politically correct friends, it’s just an inflatable tow toy) and more … much more.

We pizza’d up on the deck over the water at the Nautical Rose, part of the marina at the mouth of Lakeview Acres. Side note to lobster lovers: They serve bugs every Wednesday in summer. A heck a lot of bugs, too, by the look of it the Wednesday we were there helping the grandkids shovel down pizza.

We hung out together. Eight of our troupe acquired sunburns (yours truly and GWN declined to broast hour after hour in son Aaron’s 24-foot Bayliner in deference to our increasingly translucent, crinkly epidermis. We ate to excess and, in the interest of honesty, I am compelled to admit we adults quaffed a variety of adult libations. Though certainly not to excess.

In truth, I sat out pretty much everything. The surgically altered hip was doing great. No need to tempt fate and risk another disastrous tumble getting in or out of the boat. Plus it was hotter than shades of billy blue hell.

All three families contributed to the food stores because we’re the sharing kind. Always have been. Once it was all heaped on the counter in one place, the full volume became impressive. I suggested we would either have to double the length of our stay or recruit 10 more folks to join us to avoid toting half of it back home again.

My prediction proved wrong. Way wrong. By the time we cleaned up leftovers at lunch just before locking up and heading home our traveling cupboard was shelled.

We lived in Lexington decades ago and mostly raised our three kids there. My parents lived on the water at Lakeview Acres in a home complete with dock and shore station. The latter kept our boat in a state of perpetual readiness; just yank off the cover, crank it down by spinning the really big wheel, back off and drive away.

As you might suspect, countless treasured memories were made in those years at Johnson Lake and also Elwood Reservoir right next door. Elwood’s specialty was fishing while Johnson was, and still is, a no-holds-barred aquatic paradise.

The kids caught and released small crappies by the dozen at Elwood when they were very young. Not long after that Johnson Lake, our faithful Sea Star tri-hull and their papa taught them to ski. They were all dang good at it, too. I thought cutting and jumping the wake, and skimming over the water right beside the boat on a tight rope aboard a single slalom ski at middle school age to be impressive.

Those were wonderful times and, just last week, we were blessed to share them all over again with a fresh generation.

Please stand by for this week’s message: When you get a chance to relax and enjoy the people you love most of all on planet earth, jump on it.

Every. Single. Time.