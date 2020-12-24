Bewildered Boomer - Hey, 2020, bye-bye and good riddance 2020

My, hasn’t it taken forever for the misery of 2020 to finally fade. It will be done and gone by this same day next week, praise God.

The utter disgrace of our national government. Pandemic killing us by the hundreds of thousands. The relentless march of global warming before which we remain, apparently, in denial and defenseless. People with no work, unable to feed their kids and keep a roof over their heads. Businesses large and small – mostly small – going down the pipe through absolutely no fault of their own. Elderly Americans sealed in solitary confinement bunkers for nearly a year, not least of these my own 96-year-old mother at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. She has been a hero and a trouper though it all, though I do not understand how.

I try to keep our Saturday conversations on this page positive and light until, like right now, I simply can’t take it anymore.