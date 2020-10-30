College football’s Week 9 is here – watch these games

– Wisconsin football would never back down from a fight.

That last one really rings true. Wisconsin has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska. This is just my opinion, but a trip to Lincoln does not scare the Badgers, even with the quarterback problems they have. That’s a tough program with a reputation. I don’t think Wisconsin would back down from a fight.

So when the Badgers say they couldn’t come, I believe them.

And, of course, we all had that 20-minute window on Thursday morning where we thought Nebraska was going to play FCS-member Tennessee-Chattanooga. That was fun until the Big Ten squashed the idea – of course it did.

With that, let’s get on to the games this Saturday that I’ll be keeping my eye on:

Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0) at 11 a.m. on FOX

The Noah Vedral-led Rutgers Scarlet Knights embarrassed Mel Tucker’s Spartans last week, winning 38-27 while forcing seven (7!) turnovers.

Michigan State had a terrible opening performance, whereas Michigan did not.