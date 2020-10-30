College football’s Week 9 is here – watch these games

Week 9 is here, folks, and the Big Ten Conference is yet again the laughing stock of college football.
Wisconsin couldn’t play this Saturday due to positive coronavirus tests. That’s a massive bummer, but at the same time everyone knew that was a possibility. And since the season started so late, there aren’t open weeks available in case games need to be postponed.
Believe what you want, but I choose not to think the Badgers skipped out on playing the Huskers when they found out they wouldn’t have their top three quarterbacks.
Jack Coan, the starter coming into the season, injured his foot in camp and is out indefinitely. Then second-string-turned-starter-and-maybe-future-star Graham Mertz tested positive. His backup, third-string Chase Wolf, did too.
Look, I understand Husker fans are upset that they won’t get a crack at the Badgers. But I’m not a conspiracy guy.
Here are the things I believe as true:
– Humans built the pyramids by themselves.
– We did land on the Moon, and it was awesome.
– 9/11 was not an inside job.
– Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
– BigFoot isn’t real.
– Wisconsin football would never back down from a fight.
That last one really rings true. Wisconsin has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska. This is just my opinion, but a trip to Lincoln does not scare the Badgers, even with the quarterback problems they have. That’s a tough program with a reputation. I don’t think Wisconsin would back down from a fight.
So when the Badgers say they couldn’t come, I believe them.
And, of course, we all had that 20-minute window on Thursday morning where we thought Nebraska was going to play FCS-member Tennessee-Chattanooga. That was fun until the Big Ten squashed the idea – of course it did.
With that, let’s get on to the games this Saturday that I’ll be keeping my eye on:
Michigan State (0-1) at No. 13 Michigan (1-0) at 11 a.m. on FOX
The Noah Vedral-led Rutgers Scarlet Knights embarrassed Mel Tucker’s Spartans last week, winning 38-27 while forcing seven (7!) turnovers.
Michigan State had a terrible opening performance, whereas Michigan did not.
The then No. 18-rated Wolverines had an impressive win over No. 21 Minnesota, 49-24. It was sort of a coming-out party for Michigan junior quarterback Joe Milton, a huge athlete at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds. Milton went 15-of-22 for 225 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 52 yards and one score.
Is Michigan for real, or is Minnesota not? Still too early to tell for both I guess.
Know what I am semi-confident in, though? I still fully expect this Michigan team to get embarrassed by Ohio State. Sorry, Mr. Harbaugh.
No. 17 Indiana (1-0) at Rutgers (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. on BTN
Vedral is a nice story, and it’d be cool to see a local kid lead Rutgers to respectability.
Indiana, however, fought like heck against Penn State and turned a couple of Sean Clifford interceptions into 10 points. That was huge.
Indiana is tough, folks. Look out for Tom Allen and Hoosiers.
Northwestern (1-0) at Iowa (0-1) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Does Northwestern have an offense with Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey at quarterback?
The Wildcats, who averaged a measly 16 points per game last year, blew out poor Maryland 43-3 last week, and the Ramsey-led offense racked up 537 total yards, 325 rushing and 212 passing. Ramsey went 23-of-30 with a 7.1 yards-per-attempt.
Has the Northwestern offense turned a corner? Tough to say. If the Wildcats do well against Iowa, I’ll certainly entertain the idea.
Also – Iowa, 10 penalties for 100 yards in a loss to Purdue last week? Yikes. That’s a Nebraska-level amount of mistakes.
Texas (3-2) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0) at 3 p.m. on FOX
I don’t know about you guys, but I’m pulling for Oklahoma State the rest of the season. If the Cowboys go undefeated – which will be very, very difficult and likely won’t happen – they’ve got to be in the College Football Playoff mix. Gotta be.
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. on ABC
OK, this game doesn’t seem as big as it did before the Nittany Lions lost to Indiana in overtime, but does Penn State find a way to give the Buckeyes a fight?
I’ll guess no.
Western Kentucky (2-4) at BYU (6-0) at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Zach Wilson. Heisman. Let’s start the discussion.
