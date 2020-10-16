College football’s Week 7 is here – watch these games

I think this game is close, though. Look for Tennessee to pull it out. I liked how the Vols played in the first half against Georgia last week. I don’t like how they played in the second half, obviously.

Tennessee will want to forget about that second half, and taking it to Kentucky is a great way to do that.

UCF (2-1) at Memphis (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. on ABC

These two always get after it, and this one will no doubt be a close and entertaining game.

Both offenses average over 500 total yards per game, with UCF averaging 42 points per game and Memphis 32.

Points…there’s probably going to be a lot of them.

Ole Miss (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2) at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network

OK, will this game happen? Lane Kiffin said Ole Miss has some COVID issues on its roster, but the game hasn’t been postponed yet.

If it does, I think this has the makings of a great game. Arkansas is sneaky tough, and that’s probably because of its head coach, Sam Pittman, who I’m becoming a big fan of.