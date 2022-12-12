Code J and the play

What a fun run it has been. We finished up “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at the Yorkshire Playhouse on Sunday and it was so fun! It’s been quite a while since I was in a play and even though my part was small, it was so great to sit backstage and listen to the great talent. Special kudos goes to our directing team of C. Danielle Deal and Dr. Clark Roush for assembling and putting this show together. Special thanks to Kathy Epp and her husband Delwayne for the thoughtful Christmas gift they gave me. That put me in the holiday spirit! I made some new friends along the way and won’t be surprised to see them again on stage.

Well, we had a great trip to McCook last week. We connected with our friend Matt Seinhert and his sister, Marie. Unfortunately, they were preparing for the funeral of their mom when we were there, but at least we could give them our condolences. We dropped off a beautiful holiday memorial brick at Bob and Susan’s folks’ and sister’s graves. We also went to our favorite haunts while in town and met Tom Cox’s sister and husband for lunch. Overall, it was a good day.

I’ll have to admit I have done zero holiday shopping so far, but I’m keeping busy with some baking. I’m thankful I can still do that. I have no idea what to get friends and family this year, and since Bob proofs this before it goes to print, I won’t say what I’m thinking for his gifts. I certainly don’t want anything. Whatever I need, I buy for myself. With Hannukkah starting next week and Christmas the next week, I know it’s going to be crunch time.

I remember growing up and looking forward to Hannukkah so much. Now, just because there are eight nights of gift giving doesn’t mean we got eight great gifts. By the third night we were down to socks and underwear with the good gifts the first few nights. I recall finding my mom’s stash of gifts one year and opening one of them. It was a hideous sweater. I took it back to the store and got one I would like. The look on my mom’s face was priceless. She whispered to my dad, “I don’t remember buying that sweater.” It was several years later that I confessed what I had done. She was so relieved she wasn’t going crazy, I think she forgot to be angry.

Over the years I’ve given some dandy gifts. My sister, who takes the holidays very seriously, was not amused. One year during a very awkward teen heart throb phase she was having, I wrapped a roll of wrapping paper for her. Thinking it was a poster of Leif Garret, she tore it open and actually cried when she realized the wrapping paper was not Leif Garrett. It took me several months of begging her to forgive me and lots of additional gifts, but it was well worth it. One time I went to the thrift store and got the ugliest pantsuit for my mom. She got me back by actually wearing it in front of my friends. We have a family secret we’ve had for years. Mom does NOT like to use anything to wrap food. One year I got her boxes of plastic wrap and Hefty Bags as a joke. It was as if I gave her a million bucks. She was so excited about it. That was 10 years ago, but I bet if you were to go through her kitchen, you’d find worn out copies of the original bags she has used and re-used for years. I learned my lesson.

I also learned that you can’t get her anything nice and expensive because she will return it. I gave her a Kuerig Coffee maker one year that has been returned at least five times because it doesn’t make EXACTLY 10 ounces of coffee. Remember, she has never consumed that much coffee in one setting, but it’s the principle of it! Whenever she calls, they automatically put her on “Code J” and give her what she wants. It’s easer that way. They used to announce a “Code J” at the Blumkin Home, where my father was, whenever she would call, or complain, about anything, it was just easier that way. She’s probably on several lists at various companies around. I know someday she will be featured in training programs on what to watch out for. It is nice to know that whenever we are having troubles with a business, we can put Mom on them, and poof, problem fixed.