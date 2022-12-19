Christmas is almost here!

Well, in a little under a week, Christmas will be here. Hannukkah started already and this is one of those times when they overlap. We, of course, will be up to our noses in underwear and socks by the time Christmas is here, but at least we will celebrate together. I, for one, will be happy when it gets here because that means I get to shave my Santa beard off. I have a couple of gigs around Christmas and then, boom, it’s gone. No more itching and scratching but at the same time, I have to shave again. Oh well. At least I know how long to plan for next year.

I’ve had a few occasions to be Santa this year, especially at the Playhouse for “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a few things at the library, but other than that, not much. I’ve gone a few places with my Santa hat and get these weird stares from kids. Had I thought about it and gotten permission, I could have worn the whole Santa outfit and cashed in. That’s OK by me.

Many friends and family will be getting homemade baked goods from me this year. Some great things out of the kitchen are always good.

I usually run the MAD magazine’s version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” It’s very funny but I can’t find it. Oh well, I’ll give you a break this year. I’ve already watched almost all the required viewings on TV. I still have to watch “A Very Brady Christmas,” “The Bishop’s Wife” and “A Christmas Carol.” I’ve already watched “A Christmas Story,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” I’ve seen the original “Grinch,” not the horrible movie version, and parts of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Then there are a few others I really don’t care if I see or not.

We are gathering at my sister’s home after Christmas for snacks and desserts. She has requested a gag gift for a drawing. That should be fun. Bob got a great gag gift last year but we didn’t end up going. I hope he can get a revised copy this year (it’s a calendar of dog pooping around the world). We now use that same calendar at home. I’ve got a few ideas for a gag gift racing around my head. We’ll see what comes out of it. My family expects nothing but perfection when it comes to a gag gift. That’s a lot of pressure, but I’m sure I’ll think of something.

Here’s to a very good New Year to you and yours. And Merry Christmas to all.