Chit Chat -- Wrapping up the activities

Did you celebrate the 4th of July? I sure hope so, and I hope you had as much fun as we did. Dave and I, once again, participated in the neighborhood parade in Lincoln where our daughter Amy and son-in-law Justin Johnson and their family reside. Our daughter Lisa and son-in-law Aaron Tvrdy and their son, who live in Chicago, also came to Nebraska to join the festivities.

Amy and Justin's neighborhood annually hosts a wonderful grass roots parade. It's really nothing fancy. Everyone dresses up in their red, white and blue. Moms and dads push strollers, kids ride decorated bikes, some carry flags and a group of band students in patriotic top hats lead the parade.

Dave and I joined the fun as the group walked several blocks circling the neighborhood. We greeted those who assembled on their lawn or porch to watch the parade pass by. It's such a beautiful, yet simple, show of patriotism that it has become one of my favorite annual events.

The parade was followed by a watermelon feed, firecrackers on the lawn with grandkids, swimming in the backyard pool and lots of food. As we "wrapped up the day" with fireworks that evening, I couldn't help thinking how many other things we have or will be wrapping up this month.

Remaining Fun Club tours