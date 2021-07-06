Chit Chat -- Wrapping up the activities

Did you celebrate the 4th of July? I sure hope so, and I hope you had as much fun as we did. Dave and I, once again, participated in the neighborhood parade in Lincoln where our daughter Amy and son-in-law Justin Johnson and their family reside. Our daughter Lisa and son-in-law Aaron Tvrdy and their son, who live in Chicago, also came to Nebraska to join the festivities.
Amy and Justin's neighborhood annually hosts a wonderful grass roots parade. It's really nothing fancy. Everyone dresses up in their red, white and blue. Moms and dads push strollers, kids ride decorated bikes, some carry flags and a group of band students in patriotic top hats lead the parade.
Dave and I joined the fun as the group walked several blocks circling the neighborhood. We greeted those who assembled on their lawn or porch to watch the parade pass by. It's such a beautiful, yet simple, show of patriotism that it has become one of my favorite annual events.
The parade was followed by a watermelon feed, firecrackers on the lawn with grandkids, swimming in the backyard pool and lots of food. As we "wrapped up the day" with fireworks that evening, I couldn't help thinking how many other things we have or will be wrapping up this month.
Remaining Fun Club tours
Many are aware that Dave and I will retire from the Fun Club after we complete three big trips that are currently on the schedule. Later this month, we'll escort a 12-day trip to three of our national parks. Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks will all be included. Final details have been sent to our travelers and the group will depart on July 15 for this scenic journey. This fall we'll escort a group of Fun Club travelers to Iceland. We are partnering with Premier World Discovery on this adventure and they recently informed us there are only a few spots open on this tour which departs Oct. 6. If you have any curiosity about this unique island nation known as the "Land of Fire and Ice", this would be the time to call us to inquire about availability.
Dave and I will stick around into next year because our last tour will be the Normandy, Paris and Seine River Cruise. It's a nine-day tour that will depart on April 26, 2022. There are so many wonderful sites included on this tour! Please check our website at www.yorkfunclub.com or contact me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322 for a brochure. The Amadeus Diamond river cruise ship accommodates only 144 travelers. There are still some openings but don't wait too long to send your reservation. Travelers love river cruises so they often fill quickly.
Fun Club News Column
Due to our planned retirement and only three activities on our schedule, this Fun Club Chit Chat column will appear less frequently in the York News-Times. You can still plan on an occasional news column featuring current or past trips but it will no longer be a regular weekly activity. Thank you so much to those who have read this column and traveled with us for the past 20 years. You have a special place in our hearts.
Gift certificates and trip credits
If you have a Fun Club gift certificate or trip credits, please send them to us at York Fun Club, P.O. Box 278, York, NE 68467 for reimbursement. We will not be adding any more tours or day trips to the Fun Club schedule prior to our retirement.
Gannon Associates
Gannon Travel Associates hosted a reception last week in York and many Fun Club travelers were happy to learn the Gannons have a full slate of travel opportunities on their schedule. Watch for their travel ads that will appear weekly in the York News-Times. The Gannon Associates also plan to maintain office hours in York starting later this month.