Chit Chat -- The Fun Club returns from National Parks Tour

The scenic beauty of three national parks was on display during the Fun Club's recent tour. Nature's wonders such as geysers, hot springs, waterfalls, craggy mountains and wildlife sightings delighted the Fun Club travelers.

Yellowstone National Park

At Yellowstone, one of the favorite sites may have been Artist's Point which features the picturesque Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and Lower Falls. The group also enjoyed the Mammoth Hot Springs area where hot springs create stunning, constantly-changing terraces. Old Faithful did not disappoint when the 41 travelers gathered to experience this amazing geyser. The powerful Upper Falls and the enchanting Kepler Cascades were other favorites.

Just as much fun as the scenic spots were the wildlife sightings. The Fun Club experienced a bison traffic jam in Yellowstone's LaMar Valley as they made their way into the park. No one complained as the herd passed right in front of the motorcoach. The elk numbers were abundant in the Mammoth Springs area where those long-legged members of the deer family like to hang out.

Glacier National Park