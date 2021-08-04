Chit Chat -- The Fun Club returns from National Parks Tour

The scenic beauty of three national parks was on display during the Fun Club's recent tour. Nature's wonders such as geysers, hot springs, waterfalls, craggy mountains and wildlife sightings delighted the Fun Club travelers.
Yellowstone National Park
At Yellowstone, one of the favorite sites may have been Artist's Point which features the picturesque Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and Lower Falls. The group also enjoyed the Mammoth Hot Springs area where hot springs create stunning, constantly-changing terraces. Old Faithful did not disappoint when the 41 travelers gathered to experience this amazing geyser. The powerful Upper Falls and the enchanting Kepler Cascades were other favorites.
Just as much fun as the scenic spots were the wildlife sightings. The Fun Club experienced a bison traffic jam in Yellowstone's LaMar Valley as they made their way into the park. No one complained as the herd passed right in front of the motorcoach. The elk numbers were abundant in the Mammoth Springs area where those long-legged members of the deer family like to hang out.
Glacier National Park
At Glacier, the travelers were treated to an unforgettable drive on the "Going to the Sun Road" in restored 1930s Red Jammer buses. Jackson Glacier, the Weeping Wall, Bird Woman Falls, Big Bend, and Wild Goose Island were a few of the memorable sights. There were several stops enroute where the Fun Club was able to get out of the open-air jammer buses and take photos of the amazing scenery.
At Logan Pass, sightings of mountain goats and big horn sheep delighted the travelers.
Grand Teton National Park
A relaxing float trip on the Snake River as well as a covered-wagon ride to a Wild West dinner and show were a couple of fun activities in the Grand Tetons. The travelers also visited downtown Jackson which showcases elk antler archways in its town square.
The group had fun exploring Jackson which is the home of the historic Wort Hotel where 4,000 uncirculated Morgan silver dollars are inlaid into the Silver Dollar Bar. Many also ventured into the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar with its unique collection of western memorabilia including genuine saddles for bar stools.
But it was the rugged Grand Teton Mountains and the pristine Jenny Lake that impressed the travelers. The Fun Club also relished the sightings of moose, pronghorns and eagles in the park.
