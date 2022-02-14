Chatterbaum: More useless trivia

Thank you to everyone who either helped with, or attended the Friends of the Library’s York Uncorked this past weekend. I know there was a lot of competition that night to do things, so we appreciate those who stopped at the library. Everyone seemed to have a good time, and, of course it was nice to welcome new faces to the library. You’ll be pleased to know that all of the proceeds will go to stretch out the library’s budget. Special thanks to our wonderful vendors, especially to Warren Thomas (my former boss) for his contributions. It’s nice that we are lucky to have him in the community for this (and the Soup Sale event) and so many more.

I am still volunteering at the library to clean their book collection. The staff is very nice to me and it’s great to see more and more people use the library. I have a designated table to work at, and the staff is great getting me a rack of books to clean. Kids are still coming in to play video games, it’s noisy but at least they are not running around town getting into trouble. They are nice for the most part. They are very grateful to have free computer access.