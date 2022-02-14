Chatterbaum: More useless trivia

Thank you to everyone who either helped with, or attended the Friends of the Library’s York Uncorked this past weekend. I know there was a lot of competition that night to do things, so we appreciate those who stopped at the library. Everyone seemed to have a good time, and, of course it was nice to welcome new faces to the library. You’ll be pleased to know that all of the proceeds will go to stretch out the library’s budget. Special thanks to our wonderful vendors, especially to Warren Thomas (my former boss) for his contributions. It’s nice that we are lucky to have him in the community for this (and the Soup Sale event) and so many more.
I am still volunteering at the library to clean their book collection. The staff is very nice to me and it’s great to see more and more people use the library. I have a designated table to work at, and the staff is great getting me a rack of books to clean. Kids are still coming in to play video games, it’s noisy but at least they are not running around town getting into trouble. They are nice for the most part. They are very grateful to have free computer access.
Today, on the way to lunch, Bob got an earful of useless trivia from me. “Evergreen” by Barbara Streisand came on the radio. I told him that she has had three solo number ones in her career and all of them stayed at Number One for three weeks each (this one, “The Way We Were” and “Woman in Love”) plus if you add “No More Tears” with Donna Summer, that makes four songs that stayed at number one for 3 weeks. I think that is some kind of record. That made me think of other artists that achieved the same kind of record. I can only think of Tony Orlando & Dawn who had three songs reaching the top of the charts, and each song stayed for three weeks. There was “Knock Three Times”, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon” (the number one song of the year) and “He Don’t Love You”. Sure, there have been others that scored more number ones (The Beatles for one), but I can’t think of any others that their only number ones stayed for three weeks.
It’s all part of the useless trivia that takes so much space in my head. As I’ve mentioned before, I spent most of my childhood watching TV and listening to the radio. For instance, the shows that had the most spinoffs in history happened during my childhood. “All In the Family” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” each had successful spinoffs. “All In the Family” spun off “The Jeffersons”, “Gloria” and “Maude”. “Maude” then spun off “Good Times”. “Mary”, of course span off “Rhoda” and “Phyllis”. Three other stars from the original show had series. Lou Grant had the connection to the original and Ted Knight had “The Ted Knight Show” and “Too Close for Comfort”. Betty White had a short-lived show too. ‘Happy Days” also was very successful spinning off shows like “LaVerne and Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy”. If you count Joanie Loves Chachi, that adds up to a lot of shows with original ties.
Did you know that “Star Trek” came from the studio that brought us “I Love Lucy” (Desilu). Speaking of “I Love Lucy”, Lucille Ball had three other shows featuring the same character, there was “The Lucy Show”, “Here’s Lucy” and “Life with Lucy”. Pretty impressive! More people watched the birth of Little Ricky than President Eisenhower getting sworn in. While Lucille Ball gets a lot of the credit for the show, it was Desi Arnaz who really changed TV history. Back in the 1950’s most shows were filmed with the on-camera way. Desi brought in several cameras giving birth the multi-camera way that most sitcoms are filmed today. He also changed the way sitcoms were filmed. Back in the early days of TV, most were put on film, and they were lost. Desi had them videotaped, thus giving birth to the rerun. Pretty amazing for a man with no TV background to come up with these changes.
The longest continuously-run network show is “The Simpson”s, who are in the middle of their 23rd year. “Gunsmoke” ran for 20 years on TV and 5 on radio. “Dallas” was the most-watched show the longest, five years in a row. It was interrupted for one year by “Dynasty”. “ Dallas ‘ spinoff “Knots Landing” never achieved the same audience, but lasted on the air three more years that its parent show. Out of all the prime-time soap operas in the 1990’s, “Dallas” was the biggest. At one time, Larry Hagman threatened to walk away from the show during the height of its popularity, if he didn’t get a raise. The producers had some different ways of dealing with his leaving, but caved in to his demands. He was now earning over a million dollars per episode. Well worth the money for CBS.
Well, that’s just a taste of the facts that are clogging my mind. I feel so better releasing it. I’m sure there will be more that oozes out in the future. Stay tuned.