Chatterbaum - The return of the bag lady

“You called them to find out….right?” we asked.

“No. I have faith in human nature that they will turn it in,” she claimed.

“Well, certainly you called the bank to cancel it…right?”

“The banks were closed on Saturday,” she responded.

We were astounded by this conversation. She told us she would call on Monday. We asked her if she knew they could have bought China by then. That didn’t seem to faze her. As of now, she has heard nothing from either Hy-Vee, the bank or the country of China.

Other than that it was pretty normal. Mother gave us all checks for the holidays which we greatly appreciated. My two brothers called while we were at my sister’s. They are both doing great but strangely they both hesitated to speak to Mom, but they did.

I told my family I was going to do Santa full throttle next year. Everyone thought it was a good idea and it would be successful next year. I’ve started growing my beard out (think it will take a year) and hope it will be a full beard that I will color next year. The beard and wig I have are a little wild and the more of it that’s me…all the better.