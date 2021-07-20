Chatterbaum - Historical Oscar movies

Until I get my health issues under control, I can only work three to four hours a day without getting too tired.
What do I do to take up my time?
I watch a lot of TV.
I do cleaning and some baking too. I usually get a to-do list each morning before Bob goes to work. They are not too taxing and I should do more, but I usually get too tired.
Luckily, I have quite the collection of DVDs to keep me occupied including all of the movies that won Best Picture since “Wings” won in 1927. If you haven’t seen it, it’s really quite good. It’s a little dated but still a good movie.
There were some movies I cringed buying. They were just not worthy (in my opinion) or deserving of winning best picture, but they did….so I had to own them.
There are a couple stand-outs to me.
Topping the list is Braveheart and The English Patient. There be some who will disagree with me but they are both bad movies.
There are some that really deserve the honor. Those include Marty, All About Eve and Annie Hall. All were surprising movies that won, but if you watch them they all deserved it.
Another that won in a weak year of competition is The Greatest Show on Earth starring a young Charlton Heston. It won against films like The King. It is an exciting movie with an amazing train crash that has never been equaled.
Another movie that beat all the odds was Chariots of Fire.
There were some movies that everyone knew was going to win including The Sound of Music, Ghandi and the recent Titanic.
Big budgeted and fan favorite Star Wars didn’t win as well as Saving Private Ryan. Both lost to smaller movies.
Some won for good reasons…they were good movies -- such as My Fair Lady, The Godfather (parts 1 and 2), and The Bridge Over River Kai.
Some movies didn’t even get nominated. The Dark Knight is an example even though Heath Ledger won for Best Supporting Actor for the same film. Heath was only the second to win an acting award even though they had passed away before the ceremony.
Some movies won all the acting awards without winning Best Picture. Movies like Streetcar Named Desire won all of the acting awards but not Best Picture.
Some movies won Best Picture by the leading actress didn’t. All About Eve is an example. It won Best Picture but its starring actress lost to someone else. Bette Davis deserved to win Best Actress, but Judy Holiday won for Born Yesterday -- a part she played on Broadway several years before.
Another actress who played the part before on Broadway before filming a version was Shirley Booth. She won for Come Back Little Sheba. Another Shirley won for Elmer Gentry -- Shirley Jones. Both of these Shirleys went on into TV history, Booth for Hazel and Jones for The Partridge Family.
I have lots more Oscar trivia to share, but they need to wait for future columns.