Chatterbaum - Historical Oscar movies

Until I get my health issues under control, I can only work three to four hours a day without getting too tired.

What do I do to take up my time?

I watch a lot of TV.

I do cleaning and some baking too. I usually get a to-do list each morning before Bob goes to work. They are not too taxing and I should do more, but I usually get too tired.

Luckily, I have quite the collection of DVDs to keep me occupied including all of the movies that won Best Picture since “Wings” won in 1927. If you haven’t seen it, it’s really quite good. It’s a little dated but still a good movie.

There were some movies I cringed buying. They were just not worthy (in my opinion) or deserving of winning best picture, but they did….so I had to own them.

There are a couple stand-outs to me.

Topping the list is Braveheart and The English Patient. There be some who will disagree with me but they are both bad movies.