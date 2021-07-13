Chatterbaum - Growing up hooked on television

Here we are, mid-July. Where has the time gone? I spent five weeks at home getting stronger. I finally got the OK to come back to work. I went two weeks without falling. I’ve been back a little over a week on a very part time basis. I can only do three hours a day but at least I’m there every day. My co-workers have been great about taking my shifts and doing most of the heavy lifting. My supervisor Jasmine, has been taking a lot of hours for me and co-workers. She has a challenging job, but she does a great job.
My family has been doing well also. My sister and family went Denver to visit my brother. It appears they all had a great time. My two youngest nephews love spending time together. They are a year apart and 1,500 miles away from each other. They see each other maybe three or four times a year so they make the best of their time together. I haven’t seen my brothers who live closer but I have hand drawn “Get Well” signs from both of them on my refrigerator at home. I look at them each day. They will always be special to me.
I remember when I had my first stroke. They all came to York to see me (my brother and his family were here for the College World Series). They took me on walks through the hospital (Bob had been in Peru for the week at the time). I remember mom wanted me to come to Omaha to get the medical help I needed. My friend Evelyn took her for a walk through the hospital introducing her to many of the staff. By the time they were done, mom was convinced that they were talented enough to take care of me in York. A decision I am proud of today.
Mom has been pretty quiet lately. She continues to support me financially, which is very much appreciated but now that I’m working again, she doesn’t need to do this. She is on a fixed budget, but as she said me, she and dad never really gave me as much as my siblings got when they were raising us, now they are making up for it. Still, I feel a little guilty about it…well, a little.
One thing I got to do a lot while at home was catch upon “Friends”. I have seen every episode. My younger brother thinks it’s pretty silly, but we can talk about that show for days. I also got him hooked on “The Big Bang Theory” so we have plenty to talk about, now I have to find something to talk to my older brother about. We never really liked the same shows. In fact, growing up he would let me watch the first weekly “Batman” show, but “Star Trek” was on the same time as the second “Batman” show was on so I never got to see if the caped crusaders got out of the jam they were in the night before. Oh well. I got to meet Adam West, Burt Ward and Yvonne Craig and as of today, he hasn’t met anyone from “Star Trek” yet. So there.
I grew up watching a lot of TV. I wasn’t athletic so I didn’t do sports. I watched a lot of sitcoms during the 70’s and have a very active memory of them. Too bad it hasn’t translated into another career for me. I find it strange that I can watch some of those old shows and say the dialog right along with the actors, but I can. I can do it with episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. I never missed episodes of either and now I have several on DVDs.
I re member my dad making us all watch the moon landing and I also liked the “Six Million Dollar Man” growing up. I’d like to think that the moon landing prepared me for those two shows. I also liked “Wonder Woman” and “The Incredible Hulk” and I must admit I was a big fan of both “Dallas” and “Dynasty” in college. We used to gather for drinking games while watching those two. I had stopped drinking in college (and still don’t) so it was fun just to watch them. We also had about a dozen people we watched “Twin Peaks” with after college. I have always been addicted to some shows, but sadly there are no shows on now that I HAVE to see. It’s a good thing we don’t have any of the premium channels, who knows when I’d see sunlight again?