Chatterbaum - Growing up hooked on television

Mom has been pretty quiet lately. She continues to support me financially, which is very much appreciated but now that I’m working again, she doesn’t need to do this. She is on a fixed budget, but as she said me, she and dad never really gave me as much as my siblings got when they were raising us, now they are making up for it. Still, I feel a little guilty about it…well, a little.

One thing I got to do a lot while at home was catch upon “Friends”. I have seen every episode. My younger brother thinks it’s pretty silly, but we can talk about that show for days. I also got him hooked on “The Big Bang Theory” so we have plenty to talk about, now I have to find something to talk to my older brother about. We never really liked the same shows. In fact, growing up he would let me watch the first weekly “Batman” show, but “Star Trek” was on the same time as the second “Batman” show was on so I never got to see if the caped crusaders got out of the jam they were in the night before. Oh well. I got to meet Adam West, Burt Ward and Yvonne Craig and as of today, he hasn’t met anyone from “Star Trek” yet. So there.