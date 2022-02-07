Chatterbaum -- The Library, York Uncorked and The Home Show

I’ve been trying to keep myself busy these past few weeks. One thing I’ve been doing these past days is volunteering at the library. It doesn’t sound very exciting, but I’ve grown to really look forward to it. The thing I do for them is . . . cleaning the books. Each day the library staff start me off with a rack of books…about 30 at a time. My job is to wipe each book off with a damp rag, check the bindings, and other problems. It may no sound exciting, but it is interesting. Most of the books (so far) have been clean, all they need is a good dusting. There are usually 1-2 in each pile that need some binding work, I haven’t seen a book that is in need of huge repair . . . yet. It’s a long process, but a necessary one. The staff is too busy with other tasks, so I’m glad I have the time to help them out. I usually go through 3 racks each shift and it will take me quite a while to get through the whole collection, but it gets me out of the house and I love the library, so it’s worth it.
I’ve discovered some gems in my time doing this. There are several authors with ties to Nebraska, even a York author. I’ve found some famous people writing books, and we have a tremendous collection by other authors. Bob reads David Balducci at home. Our collection dwarfs his. We have complete collection of other writers as well. I’m very impressed and proud of our collection and want to encourage you to find your favorite author and dig in. Or, find a book that stirs your curiosity and see how our collection stands up. We also have an impressive collection of books you can transfer to your electronic devises and books on tape. Kids have been using the computers at the library too. Most come to play computer games, but once in a while they do use them for homework. I’m glad we have access for those who might not have a computer at home. You can also use our library to make copies or scan items. It’s far above what a library had when I was growing up. Plus, they have staff who know the business well and are anxious to help you out. Thanks to the vision of Director Deb Roberts, the library is used by more of the community than ever before. I highly encourage you to use the library for every day things. We are a very lucky community to have a facility and staff like ours. They are there for you when you need it.
Speaking of the library, this Saturday night is the annual fund raiser, York Uncorked! This is our annual event right around Valentines Day put on by the Friends of the Library. They use the funds raised by this event to stretch out the library’s budget. The library is able to reach more and more people from the area to help with projects. We have several wine and spirit providers on hand this Saturday night so you can sample some wine, liquors and craft beers. Some, you’ll be familiar with, others will be new to you. We’ll have a great selection of sweets and savory items you can sample prepared by members of the Friends’ group. It’s a great date night or a chance to get some of your friends together for a fun evening. We’ve had many people that are coming to the library for the first time. What a great showcase for the library. With each ticket (just $25.00 per person, or $30.00 at the door), you also get a commemorative wine glass as our gift. It’s etched with our logo on it. There are some that have a glass from each year of this event. You can buy an advanced ticket at the library, the Chamber offices or at Grand Central Foods before the event. We’ll have tickets at the door but why not save $5.00 by getting it ahead of time? Ticket sales have been brisk at the library and the Chamber, so far. I’m sure they are doing well at Grand Central too. I’m still on the fence as to what I’ll be making, but rest assured, they will be tasty. We start the evening at 5:30 and run until 8:00 pm. Bring your loved one or your friends to the annua lYork Uncorked this Saturday night.
Don’t forget the annual Home and Garden Show is February 18-19 at the Holthus Convention Center. This FREE event is put on by our Chamber and features lots of vendors from the area who can help you with all kinds of lawn, home and garden projects. Unlike similar shows, ours is free. Free parking and free admission. There will be breakfast available and lunch each day, plus free popcorn. You don’t want to miss this great event, and get plenty of questions answered by professionals who know their area of expertise, or get some great gardening ideas and home improvement as well. Thanks to the Chamber staff who plan this exciting event. Things just don’t happen . . . it takes a lot of work to pull this event off. Believe me, I know first hand how much work goes into this and other Chamber events. So thanks to Madonna and her wonderful staff for presenting this.