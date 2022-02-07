Chatterbaum -- The Library, York Uncorked and The Home Show

Speaking of the library, this Saturday night is the annual fund raiser, York Uncorked! This is our annual event right around Valentines Day put on by the Friends of the Library. They use the funds raised by this event to stretch out the library’s budget. The library is able to reach more and more people from the area to help with projects. We have several wine and spirit providers on hand this Saturday night so you can sample some wine, liquors and craft beers. Some, you’ll be familiar with, others will be new to you. We’ll have a great selection of sweets and savory items you can sample prepared by members of the Friends’ group. It’s a great date night or a chance to get some of your friends together for a fun evening. We’ve had many people that are coming to the library for the first time. What a great showcase for the library. With each ticket (just $25.00 per person, or $30.00 at the door), you also get a commemorative wine glass as our gift. It’s etched with our logo on it. There are some that have a glass from each year of this event. You can buy an advanced ticket at the library, the Chamber offices or at Grand Central Foods before the event. We’ll have tickets at the door but why not save $5.00 by getting it ahead of time? Ticket sales have been brisk at the library and the Chamber, so far. I’m sure they are doing well at Grand Central too. I’m still on the fence as to what I’ll be making, but rest assured, they will be tasty. We start the evening at 5:30 and run until 8:00 pm. Bring your loved one or your friends to the annua lYork Uncorked this Saturday night.