Chatterbaum -- The kindness of strangers

I got to witness both extremes of kindness last week.

Wednesday, Annie and I went swimming at the community center. I forgot my swim shoes that day (which makes the pool floor less slick) and as I was putting my floatation devices away, I stumbled and fell. Almost immediately, all the seniors in the pool came to my aid. Most of them were older women and then this older man came out of nowhere to help me up. It took him two tries, but he got me my feet, and I relaxed a minute to get my bearings. He helped me to the locker room and I was fine.

I never got his name, but thanks to him and the efforts of the whole pool, I was fine. It took me longer than usual to get dressed and out the door. Annie felt bad that she had already gone in the locker room and missed the whole thing.

The next day I got done with my shift at the library a little early and decided I would sit down in the lobby and wait for my ride. I got to the lobby and there were two people already sitting in the two chairs that are there. I hobbled over to the window and thought one of them would offer me a seat. Not to happen! I stood a good 10 minutes while they sat and listened to their grunge music and basically ignored me. They were both in their 40s and played on their phones. I eventually was picked up.

I thought about if for a while and compared the two experiences. On one hand, there were a dozen older folks willing to help a stranger, and on the other hand, two people who didn’t care a bit. Just shows who were raised right. I was taught to look out for strangers no matter what (my dad taught me that…Mom, not so much).

Back home, I was taking the garbage out when I stumbled and fell in the driveway. I live on a quiet street but within a few minutes, my new neighbor from across the street saw me and came over to help me up. He had assisted the nice mail lady who helped me when I fell a month ago. These two kind strangers went out of their way to help a stranger. It was very nice of them. It may seem like I should be covered in bubble-wrap whenever I go outside, but if I just slow down and use my cane whenever I go out, I’ll be fine.

This past weekend my sister, her husband and one of my nephews treated us to dinner. They were on their way back from visiting my younger brother in Colorado. It was so good to see them. I heard about all the fun they had with them.

The one thing I couldn’t get used to was my nephew. In the time of six months, he must have grown six inches, his voice had changed and he was growing his hair out. Mom had warned me about this and wanted to pay me to cut his hair. Even though I declined, I couldn’t believe this was the same kid that I had watched growing up. His hairdo was classic 1970 -- long, especially the bangs with a little curl in it. I asked him if he curls it in the morning, and he replied “Oh, Uncle Todd!” I remember the amount of time his mother would take curling her hair at the same age and I thought, “No wonder?”

I’m surprised he gets away with it around my mom. She has always been one step behind what was popular. I remember when no one would have hair over their ears and she insisted that I looked like a puppy. Or when nobody showed their ears, I looked like I cut it myself. Mom had the dreaded Trimcomb when I was young. I swear she never changed the blade, but instead let the thing rip the hair out by the roots with the original dull blades. Every few months mom would get us in the chair in the utility room and she would let it fly with the Trimcomb. It was awful. I was never so happy as I was when my dad would take me to his barber for a haircut. I looked a little military, but at least it was done with barber clippers and scissors, and done by someone with an official license.

Good memories! I found out in later years that she inflicted this on all my siblings. We laugh about it now, but back then, we all dreaded the appearance of the infamous towel and Trimcomb. We knew what we were in store for.