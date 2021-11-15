Chatterbaum -- Soup sale, holiday music and Santa

It’s always an adventure when mom has Thanksgiving, that’s one reason my sister hosts it. We all got tired of her antics about cooking. I did it for a while but it’s like trying to keep a toddler busy while you are making a meal for 20. I had to have someone keep her out of her own kitchen while I tried to cook, but I was always interrupted by her. Now, my sister bravely hosts it and Mom is relegated to her fruit bowl. It sounds fancy but she cuts up fruit in a giant punch bowl and covers it with a piece of used foil. Not the most appetizing, but at least she can’t burn it (I think).

The Friends of the Library’s annual Soup Sale is coming on the 27th of this month. We have over 100 quarts pledged. These are all homemade soups by members of the FOL as well as local restaurants and others. They will be frozen and available in 1-quart containers. They are perfect for holiday gifts especially for your elderly neighbors and relatives. They will be $8 a quart and best of all, the proceeds will go to the Kilgore Memorial Library to stretch their budget a bit. Special thanks to Grand Central Foods for donating the containers and the lids, and Lichti’s Furniture and Appliances for loaning us the freezers for the sale. Thanks also to the library staff for loaning us the use of the two meeting rooms and for assisting with the sale. Thanks also to those making soups to sell. Last but not least, thanks to everyone who comes down for the sale and purchases some soup. I’m making my Dill Pickle Soup, and I need one other to make but freezer space at home is getting tight. Bob has made four types already and he’s eyeing some others.