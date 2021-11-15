Chatterbaum -- Soup sale, holiday music and Santa

Thanksgiving is coming up soon.
It’s always an adventure when mom has Thanksgiving, that’s one reason my sister hosts it. We all got tired of her antics about cooking. I did it for a while but it’s like trying to keep a toddler busy while you are making a meal for 20. I had to have someone keep her out of her own kitchen while I tried to cook, but I was always interrupted by her. Now, my sister bravely hosts it and Mom is relegated to her fruit bowl. It sounds fancy but she cuts up fruit in a giant punch bowl and covers it with a piece of used foil. Not the most appetizing, but at least she can’t burn it (I think).
The Friends of the Library’s annual Soup Sale is coming on the 27th of this month. We have over 100 quarts pledged. These are all homemade soups by members of the FOL as well as local restaurants and others. They will be frozen and available in 1-quart containers. They are perfect for holiday gifts especially for your elderly neighbors and relatives. They will be $8 a quart and best of all, the proceeds will go to the Kilgore Memorial Library to stretch their budget a bit. Special thanks to Grand Central Foods for donating the containers and the lids, and Lichti’s Furniture and Appliances for loaning us the freezers for the sale. Thanks also to the library staff for loaning us the use of the two meeting rooms and for assisting with the sale. Thanks also to those making soups to sell. Last but not least, thanks to everyone who comes down for the sale and purchases some soup. I’m making my Dill Pickle Soup, and I need one other to make but freezer space at home is getting tight. Bob has made four types already and he’s eyeing some others.
Our annual bread trip to McCook is December 7. If you want to order any breads, call Bob at 402-363 1240 or 402-362-4575, and place your order. It always smells so nice with all the breads on the way home. The people in McCook are always so nice, and we start our holiday shopping early there. We stop in our favorite bakery, Sehnert’s, while there. We get our fill of pastries as well as breads, but that’s not the only stop we make. It’s fun to go with Bob and his sister Susan since they grew up there. It’s a trip they enjoy, plus a trip down memory lane. We usually run into someone that they know while there.
I know the holiday season is approaching because the holiday radio stations are starting to show up. I admit it does get you in the holiday spirit listening to those songs. There are a handful of those songs that mean something special to me.
First off is, Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt. This is her signature song and really sets the mood. I always think of her as Catwoman, except for this song. I can just picture her singing it.
I also love Melakaleeke Mucka by Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters. Forgive me if I butchered the correct spelling of it. This song is made famous (at least for my generation) from Christmas Vacation. That’s the first time I heard that song but I loved it immediately.
Most of my favorites are secular in nature, but there are exceptions. I love Silent Night and O Holy Night. Not by anyone in particular, they are just two beautiful songs. You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch I like because the singer, Thurls Ravenscroft, is from Norfolk. He is also known as the voice of Tony the Tiger. The one Christmas song that gets me each time I hear it is Happy Xmas, War is Over by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. It’s the first song I heard when John was killed. I can’t believe it’s been over 40 years since he’s been gone. I still get goose bumps each time I hear it. These handful of holiday songs mean a lot to me.
Santa made his first official stop at Kirby’s Dance Recital on November 14. It was brief, but still great to see the auditorium full.
The next Santa visit will be on November 27. He will start the day at the Soup Sale and be in front of the Chamber Office to say hi to the kids for Shop Small Saturday and then back to the Soup Sale to help out.
He will be at the library every Saturday in December, as well as every Thursday night until Christmas. He will be in the lobby of the library so there’s restrooms available as well as free parking. It will be nice and warm too, which will be nice for Santa. Be sure and bring the kids and grandkids to see Santa. It’s been a long year for the big guy and he’s anxious to meet area kids.
Happiest of Thanksgivings to you and yours!