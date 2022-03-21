Chatterbaum -- And the Oscar goes to . . .

This Sunday are the Oscars. Usually, I am pumped for this show, but sadly, I didn’t see any of the pictures that are up for an award. I’d like to blame COVID for this because I was just too scared to go to the movies, but I broke that when The Batman came out and we went to see that.

We used to go all out for the Oscars. We would invite friends over for a watch party and serve foods that reflected the movies up for awards. For example, we served wings for The Lord of the Rings but called them Lord of the Wings. When Titanic was up for a bunch of awards, we got an old aquarium and filled it with blue Kool-Aid to mimic the ocean, then I carved a boat out of a piece of cantaloupe and tried to sink it. Sadly, it floated. No matter how I tried to sink it, it floated. Still, our guests got it. When A Beautiful Mind won, we took a styrofoam wig head, carved the brain section out, and served dip in it, with a plastic liner, of course!

The biggest thrill for me was inviting the surviving members of Fred Niblo’s family to watch the show. Niblo was one of the founding members of The Academy of Motion Pictures, home of the Oscars, and he was born right here in York. Thanks to Kent Bedient’s masterful researching skills, we found a lot of information on Niblo. We contacted the family and invited them to York to watch the Oscars in Fred’s hometown. Several of them came to York to watch the show. Special thanks for Joan and Jon Strong for offering their warehouse for the big party. They were so impressed with the hospitality and how York seemed to embrace Niblo. It was an amazing experience. I was so busy that night I forget which film won that year, and what we served.

Lately we have forgone the party. When they went to 10 films up for Best Picture (thanks to the omission of The Dark Knight that year), it’s been harder to get to all the movies that are nominated. Now I’m lucky if I have seen a few of the movies nominated. Not this year. I have seen zero numbers of those films. I’ve read up on them, but it’s all going to be guessing this year. One tradition I started several years ago is to collect every film that has won Best Picture. I’m almost up-to-date except for last year and this year.

As for this year, here are my predictions for the major categories:

Supporting Actress: Nominees include Jessie Buckley for The Last Daughter, Ariana DeBoss for West Side Story, Judi Dench for Belfast, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog and Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard. Even though Judi Dench already has an Oscar, I think she is such a favorite that she will win.

For Supporting Actor the nominees are Ciaran Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kuester for Coda, Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons for Being the Ricardos and Kodi-Smith McPhee for The Power of the Dog. I think this category will go to the second deaf actor to win and that is Troy Kuester for Coda.

For Best Actress the nominees are Jessica Chastin for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Coleman for The Lost Daughter, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer. This is a hard category. Kidman has one already, Cruz would be one of the handful of Latins who have won, but I have hear the Chastin’s formation to Tammy Faye Baker is remarkable, so that’s who I’m going with.

Best Actor nominees are Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick-Tick Boom, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Bardem, Cumberbatch and Washington already won Oscars, but this will be Smith’s year to win. Best Director nominees are Kenneth Braugh for Belfast, Ryuske Hamaguchi for Drive my Car, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Jane Campoion for The Power of the Dog and Steven Spielberg for West Side Story. Everything I’ve heard about West Side Story is great and even though he already has won, I’m going with Spielberg.

Best Picture: The nominees are Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story. This is another tough category to pick. I’m going to go with Coda since it is almost all deaf players. Hollywood loves a story like this and since West Side Story already won Best Picture, and Dune is a remake, I think they will vote for Coda.

There you have them. My predictions for movies I haven’t seen. We’ll see next week how close or out of touch I am.