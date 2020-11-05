Chamber Chat - Stay connected and let’s keep the cheer here

And lastly, I wanted to be sure everyone knows that we WILL be having the popular Holiday Rewards Program again this year. As you go about your Holiday shopping, York Chamber of Commerce wants to reward you for supporting local businesses! The annual Holiday Rewards program will begin Saturday, November 21 and run through Tuesday, December 15. The drawing will take place pm Wednesday, December 16. Customers completing purchases with Chamber Members, on and between these dates are eligible to participate. A list of Chamber members/businesses can be found at www.yorkchamber.org. Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber Office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10.00 you spend at Chamber Businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives). There will be double days this year. Saturday and Sunday purchases and payments will be 2x the value. Those dates are November 21/22, November 28/29, December 5/6, and December 12/13. Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber Staff is live on the air at KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM on Wednesday, December 16 from 7-8 AM. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362-5954 to select your prize envelope. All registrations must be legible.